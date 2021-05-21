The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali has warned of an impending attack in Jos and Abuja by terror elements suspected to be members of the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

In an intelligent report to the commissioner of police in Plateau State, Ag, CP Idowu Owohunwa, the principal staff officer on behalf of the inspector general of police, alerted warned of an impending attack and therefore directed the police formation in the state headed by the commissioner to review their security architecture across all critical government infrastructure and police facilities to forestall any attack.

“Intelligence report at the disposal of the inspector general of police has uncovered plans by Boko Haram terrorists to attack major cities in the country, particularly Jos, Plateau State and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The proposed attacks would be coordinated by the duo of Mohammed Sani, a Boko Haram commander domicilled in Sambisa forestand his deputy Suleiman, hibernating around Lawan Musa Zango, Gashua, Yobe State.

“In light of the above, it is the directive of the inspector general of police that you review your security architecture across all critical government infrastructures and police facilities in your jurisdiction with a view to checkmating the dastardly plans of this marauding terrorists,” the intelligence report read.

