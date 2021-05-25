Governor Okezie Ikpeazu By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has fulfilled his promise of delivering street lights to the Abiriba community in Ohafia council area of Abia State.

Ikpeazu had promised to deliver street lights to members of the Abiriba Community resident in Aba at a recent town hall meeting he had with them in the city. The streetlights are meant for the lighting up of major roads in Abiriba Community.

Speaking through the State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Governor Ikpeazu, commended members of the community for their peaceful disposition and support to his administration.

ALSO READ: 2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges He urged them to continue to partner with the government in ensuring that work on the second phase of the Abiriba Ring Road project commences soon.

Receiving the 155 units of the street lights, the Paramount Ruler of Abiriba and Deputy Chairman of Abia State Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu (IV) thanked the Governor for his love and kind gesture to the people of the Kingdom and assured that the lights would be deployed and protected from vandals.

The monarch stated that the street lights would help to improve security and people’s livelihoods as it will encourage the movement of goods and services to and fro the community till late evening.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...