Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday, assured his people of his resolve not to relent in the reconstruction and provision of critical infrastructure across the state. Giving account of his six years in office, the governor implored the people to look forward to 500 kilometres of roads that would be constructed across the state in the next two years, with each of the 17 local councils getting a minimum of 20 kilometres.

He debunked the insinuations that he was waiting for an auspicious time to decamp from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said at the end of his tenure, he is planning to return to the classroom to teach or go into shoe making. He lamented the increasing social tension and insecurity in the country that has taken a huge toll on the very foundation of the country.

“Our country has moved from a nation of peaceful coexistence where our unity seems to have come under severe threat and human life become meaningless on account of the mindless and senseless killing of innocent citizens and attacks on key symbols of civil authority by non-state actors.”

According to Ikpeazu, every socio-economic indices point to the fact that Abia State has advanced from where it was six years ago.

Even with the spate of insecurity and violent crimes across the country, he said Abia remained the most peaceful and most secure, thus making it the destination of choice.





