Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams By Dapo Akinrefon LAGOS—Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, vowed to place a curse on politicians frustrating the Yoruba agenda.

He, however, alleged that prominent politicians in the South-West have infiltrated the struggle for the actualisation of Yoruba nation

Aare Adams, who said the struggle for O’odua Republic is a legitimate right of all Yoruba people, expressed worry that the struggle had been hijacked by top politicians in the South-West.

READ ALSOKuda Bank hits 1m customer base Speaking at the weekly O’odua People’s Congress, OPC’s stakeholders meeting, held at the Oodua House in Ikeja, Lagos, he accused some prominent politicians, who he described as traitors to the Yoruba cause for true liberation.

He said: “It is unfortunate that some people are determined to weaken the spirit of the agitators. Unfolding events in the last few weeks have shown that some prominent politicians have hijacked the struggle for the actualisation of the O’odua Republic. It is an attempt to distract us from the true and original intention of the struggle. But I want to say it here that the struggle to seek a new nation is the legitimate rights that we are determined to live and die for and we wouldn’t waiver in our beliefs and determination to liberate our race.

“But in achieving this lofty dream, I can say it authoritatively that we must be conscious of three things. First, we must show enough diplomacy. Second, we must be conscious of how we generate our information and intelligence-gathering and I will surely keep the third to myself.

“We should be diplomatic enough while addressing issues, we should work on the way we gather our intelligent reports, and we must be consistent in our quest for total freedom.

“As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, I have put in close to three decades experience in the struggle and I know what it takes to win a struggle of this nature. So for those who had been infiltrating the struggle, I will curse them for seven days and if they fail to heed the warnings, I think they would have themselves to blame.

“The whole thing is targeted at soiling my name and that of other monarchs in Yorubaland, but and I want to say here that nothing good will come out if their attempt to soil my name.”

Iba Adams, however, cursed those instigating crisis in Yoruba land, especially, within the rank of the Oodua Republic agitators, saying the cursing process would be done daily for seven days.

He said: “I will continue to curse them repeatedly for seven days because they deserve nothing but the wrath of God and that of the Yoruba ancestors.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...