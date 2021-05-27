The International Labour Organization, ILO, will publish a new edition of its World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2021 (WESO Trends), which looks at the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global labour market and the prospects for recovery.

The WESO Trends and accompanying press release will be published on Wednesday 2 June. It covers the extent and consequences of the labour market disruption caused by the crisis, including the effects on inequality, working poverty and youth employment. It also outlines principles for a comprehensive and human-centered recovery strategy.

The report and all associated materials will be under STRICT EMBARGO until Wednesday 2 June at 11:00 GMT (13:00 CEST).

ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, and Richard Samans, Director, ILO Research Department, will present the findings at an embargoed virtual press briefing on Wednesday 2 June from 11:00 to 12:00 Geneva time (9:00 to 10:00 GMT).

Selected regional journalists will be able to follow the virtual briefing via YouTube. The link will be sent in advance.

Vanguard News Nigeria

