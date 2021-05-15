…Says ‘I raped as revenge on Runs Girls’ …Tears as late job seeker is laid to rest in Uyo By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo THE alleged murderer of late 26-year-old Miss Iniubong Umoren, graduate of Philosophy, University of Uyo, (UNIUYO), Uduak Frank Akpan has said he was prepared to die if that would be the only acceptable justice for the heinous crime.

Akpan who spoke yesterday when paraded at the Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo, admitted luring and raping more than six girls but denied ever killing more than Iniubong Umoren. He said he lured the girls by advertising for phony job vacancies and that he did that as a revenge for how girls had been duping him.

His parade was on the day family and friends gathered to commit the late job seeker to mother earth.

The 20-year-old and 200 level student of Public Administration, Obong University, Obong Ntak, Akwa Ibom State, who was paraded alongside his father, Mr Frank Akpan, admitted to killing Umoren when she came for the fake job interview and he demanded for sex to which she agreed but insisted on using a condom.

His words, “What happened was that she came for the supposed job interview. I decided to use a reverse psychology on her. I told her whether she can work as secretary in a farm where hard drugs are kept. She said that she was ready to work. When she came I told her this farm doesn’t exist’ that it was just a hoax.

“ I told her that before we could even start I would like to have sex with her and she agreed but she gave a condition that I should use a condom which I agreed. While I removed the condom she became furious and picked the nearby stabilizer to hit me on my head.

“She bit my left finger and tried to reach for the door screaming. While I was bleeding, in a bid to stop her, I used the stabiliser also and hit her. And when I hit her she fell and thereafter she died.”

Continuing, the suspect added his father was not around and never assisted him in any way to either kill or bury the remains of the deceased.

Asked about his motive for inviting the lady to his family house when there was no job, the suspect responded; “Initially, I used reversed psychology on her. I have had very bad experiences with runs girls and prostitutes. I asked whether she could work in a farm where hard drugs are kept and she accepted.

“She even told me she took marijuana and cocaine .I felt that that was the best way to revenge for the runs girls and prostitutes. I used to patronize prostitutes but now I don’t.

“I am not happy about what has happened. But the commissioner of police has assured Akwa Ibomites and the entire world that justice will take its course. If the justice promised by the police on the matter will mean my life being taken, I am prepared to die.”

On his part, the father, Frank Akpan, a retired director in the federal ministry of lands, denied knowledge of the crime until he was invited by the police, even as he admitted that the house in which the murder was effected was his own.

On the confession of his son admitting that he had taken advantage of six girls in the compound, the father responded: “I’m not aware of that. The reason is that we just relocated from Abuja. I have not been around for 30 years. We just relocated because I have been retired. It is not even up to two years since we came back.”

He denied ever being in the business of selling human parts as alleged.

Asked to comment on the kind of justice he expects in the case, Mr Akpan stuttered and said: “I’m not happy about what my child had done. I don’t even believe this can happen to me after I had sent them to school, tried to bring them up. Yes, justice can be done if the system so permits.”

The state commissioner of police, Mr Andrew Amiegheme said he decided to parade the suspect to puncture the rumour that he had committed suicide while in police cell. He gave the assurance that the police would do their best to ensure that justice is not only done, but also seen to have been done, stressing that the police cannot cover up any crime in the state irrespective of who is involved. Tears as remains of murdered Akwa Ibom job seeker are laid to rest.

Meanwhile, tears poured as the remains of 26-year-old miss Iniubong Umoren, gruesomely murdered while seeking job were committed to mother earth in her hometown, Nung Ita Ikot Essien, Oruk Anam Local Government area of Akwa Ibom State yesterday.

Late Iniubong Umoren, a graduate of Philosophy, University of Uyo (UNIUYO) was allegedly lured, raped, murdered and buried in a shallow grave by a 20-year-old serial rapist and killer, Uduak Frank Akpan in Nung Ikono Obio village in Uruan Local Government area of the state.

READ ALSO: Attack on Abia INEC office needless, says Orji Kalu Late Umoren’s friends, family, residents and particularly students of Faculty of Arts, UNIUYO defied the downpour to attend the funeral and also stayed till her remains were committed to the earth.

The deceased friends and classmates who came to pay their last respect were clad in black attire and could not hide their grief at the graveside.

The funeral service which started exactly at 10:50 was conducted by Faith Tabernacle Congregation Ikot Ibritam District Oruk Anam, after the lying-in-state at her fathers compound. The brother of the deceased, Mr. Ukeme Ephraim Umoren appreciated members of the community, relatives and friends for coming from far and near to mourn with them. He also commended the state government and security agencies for the support offered to the family in their moment of grief.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the member Representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal constituency ,Mr. Unyime Idem reassured that those behind late Umoren’s death would be brought to book.

He urged the people of Oruk Anam LGA and the student community to remain law abiding even as relevant government authorities are working to ensure the deceased get justice.

