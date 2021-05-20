The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that African countries will need $285 billion over the next four years to combat the COVID-19 pandemic presently devastating the world.

This comes as President Muhammadu Buhari has made a case for international finance institutions to authorize 25-30 percent of unused Special Drawing Rights (SDR) for poorer countries as part of plans to shore up finance for Africa, particularly low-income countries. Businessday reports.

The president also demanded that coronavirus vaccines be distributed equally throughout all countries, regardless of area.

While speaking at the ongoing African finance summit in Paris, France, on Tuesday, Buhari called the 5.12 percent, or SDRs 33 billion, out of SDR500 billion, or nearly $650 billion, that will go to African countries as “inadequate” to deal with the continent’s mounting financial hardship.

He urged the French government to promote measures such as “fair and equitable vaccine allocation, particularly for African countries,” “complete financial support for the establishment of vaccine manufacturing in Africa,” and “achieving the continent’s immunization aim.”

However, Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s Managing Director for International Affairs, said in a speech at the ongoing African Finance Summit in Paris, France, on Tuesday that the region needs help from its allies to “return to the tremendous development progress seen before the global coronavirus pandemic.”

She stated that the situation necessitates immediate action in order for Africa to fully benefit from the global economy’s seismic transformations toward digital-driven, low-carbon, and climate resilient prosperity.

The global epidemic had triggered a recession, resulting in a 1.9 percent drop in the continent’s Gross Domestic Product GDP, the worst performance on record.

“There is a pressing need to focus on Africa’s finance. We forecast worldwide growth of 6% this year, but only 3.2 percent for Africa. This is a potentially hazardous divergence. It should be the other way around.”

She believes that Africa needs to expand at a rate of 7 to 10% quicker than the rest of the globe in order to meet the ambitions of its young people and become more rich and secure.

“Yes, by working together, we were able to escape a much greater economic calamity. Now is the time to capitalize on this early momentum in order to put an end to the pandemic and enhance Africa’s growth.”

She stated that Africa will require $285 billion in more funding to fully respond to the COVID until 2025.

“Low-income nations will receive $135 billion of this. This is the very least you can do. It will cost nearly twice as much to do more — to get African countries back on track to catch up with wealthier ones. We’ll send out a note with more information later today”.

The second includes higher grants and concessional loans from bilateral and multilateral development funds.

Despite the fact that these goals appear to be out of reach, the IMF chief expressed faith that they can be met. “However, to paraphrase Nelson Mandela, nothing is impossible until it is done.”

The IMF proposed three immediate initiatives, including vaccination at least 40% of the population of all nations by the end of 2021, and at least 60% by the middle of 2022.

“The economic rationale is compelling: for a $50 billion investment, quicker immunization may result in a $9 trillion increase in global output between now and 2025. This would necessitate, among other things, the gift of 500 million vaccine courses from countries with extra supplies in 2021. It also necessitates an increase in vaccine production capacity of 1 billion doses by early 2022.”

The second includes higher grants and concessional loans from bilateral and multilateral development funds.

She stated that the IMF quickly increased its financing for the region last year, including giving 13 times our typical annual loans to Sub-Saharan Africa, and that it is trying to “do more” this year.

“We understand that extraordinary circumstances necessitate extraordinary actions. Our membership has backed a historic new allocation of $650 billion in Special Drawing Rights, the largest in our history. Once approved, which we hope to do by the end of August, it will make $33 billion available to our African members directly and instantly. It will increase their savings and liquidity without increasing their debt.”

Like this: Like Loading...