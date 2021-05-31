The Chief Provost of Nigerian Immigration Service in Imo, Okiemute Mrere, has been killed, Punch reports.

Mrere was killed along the Owerri- Port Harcourt road in Owerri, the Imo state capital on Saturday, May 29. His body was later discovered in a bush on Sunday morning, May 30.

The deceased was said to be riding an Immigration Hilux van when he was intercepted by his assailants and shot at close range. The van was found riddled with bullets. None of his valuable was however taken from him. His service pistol was found on him when his body was discovered the next day.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state’s Immigration command, Winifred Oguh said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that we lost one of our officers, deputy superintendent of immigration (DSI) Okiemute Mrere. We are yet to get full details of the incident as investigations are still ongoing.”

The murder comes hours after Ahmed Gulak, a former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, was killed in Owerri, Imo capital.

Gulak was said to be on his way to Sam Mbakwe Cargo airport. The police have since accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being behind the hit.

Imo has been witnessing high levels of criminal activities. Lives have been lost and property destroyed, owing to the activities of these gunmen.