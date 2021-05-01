Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday said that the process to unmask the sponsors of the series of attacks in Imo, have gotten to the advanced stage.

This was the statement by governor Uzodimma, in a state-wide broadcast at government house in Owerri, on the issue of insecurity among others.

The governor added that it’s his duty to ensure that the lives and properties of the citizens of are protected.

According to the governor, “Let me assure the good people of Imo State that investigations to unmask the sponsors of these security breaches in the state have reached an advanced stage. Very soon the long arm of the law will expose and prosecute them .

READ ALSO:Don’t lose hope in Nigeria, Obaseki urges Nigerian youths “Recall that at the onset of this administration, these same people had vowed to make the state ungovernable for us. Our only crime against them is our resolve to hand over the state and its resources to the people as the true owners. While I sympathize with them over their feeble and futile efforts at intimidating us, let me declare here that the state will employ all lawful machinery at its disposal to crush criminality.

“Last Sunday’s attempt to burn down my country home was just their Lilliputian way of sending the message that Imo State is insecure. As always, they failed woefully. The government in collaboration with all the security agencies is more than capable to protect the lives and property of all residents of the state. I swore an oath to that. I will never shirk this sacred responsibility.”

“It is quite unfortunate that despite the impressive progress we have recorded in the first year in office, some people have failed to appreciate the glaring evidence everywhere that Imo State has taken a turn for the better. This group of fifth columnists has therefore elected to disrupt the peace of the state. Although their actions are quite regrettable, it is my duty as the Governor of the state to ask everyone to sheath the sword and make room for development.

“I must warn that the day of mindless criminality in the state are over. Let me use this opportunity to assure all Imo people that I will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the security and safety of all of us. Be rest assured that my administration is willing, able and capable of protecting the lives and property of all Imo people and residents alike.

“Without any fear of contradiction, I can declare to you that the recent security challenges in the state have been effectively contained. Imo people should therefore go about their lawful businesses without any fear whatsoever,” Uzodimma said.

