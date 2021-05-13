…They are relocating, we will arrest all of them – Security sources. By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri 9 days after he escaped and his house burnt, the Nigeria Army has arrested the late Ikonso’s second in command in Imo state, of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB/Eastern Security Network, ESN, a 48-year-old man, whose name was given as Anwurum Eze popularly known as “Maputo”.

Vanguard gathered yesterday in Owerri, that the joint security special forces are said to be trailing Maputo’s boys who are at large in and around the southeast zone.

Eze who hails from Umuneke-Nta in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State was arrested in Aba, Abia state.

It was gathered that on the 4th of May, 2021, top joint security operatives stormed his (Maputo) house at Isiala Mbano, on sighting the security operatives escaped alongside his family members.

Also read: Military neutralises 64 bandits, arrests gunrunners in Kaduna The disappearance of Maputo has risen tension in Isiala Mbano, as some of his men linked to his activities have all abandoned their homes to an unknown destination. Villagers are still living in fears as many are suspicious of each other.

Vanguard gathered from security forces that, “You remember not less than two weeks Ikonso was killed in a battle with security men, the leader of IPOB, immediately appointed another commander, who is Maputo, he started acting.

“When the security men uncovered it was Maputo, that was appointed the next commander to take from Iknoso, and the security men started trailing him up-to to his house.”

When asked why the joint security operatives followed Maputo, they said: “We went after him because the security issues in the state continued and we need to end it once and for all. We have it on credible information those behind these whole attacks and where they live and how they operate.”

“We are still going after so many of them, and we will get all of them. No hiding place for them. We are aware that they are relocating and we know where they are and we will apprehend them,” Security sources said.

Maputo arrested by the Nigeria Army.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...