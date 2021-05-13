Hope Uzodimma. Photo; TWITTER/HOPEUZODINMA1

Urges Muslims to pray against insecurity, CP deploys 3,200 officers for Sallah To “rejig and re-energise” his cabinet, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has sacked 20 commissioners and retained eight.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said, yesterday, after the weekly State Executive Council (SEC) meeting at Douglas House, Owerri, that the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, revealed the development in a statement.

The retained commissioners include those for Information and Strategy,

Works, Women Affairs, Youth and Sports, Technology, Finance Health and Tourism.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, on Wednesday, dissolved his 28-member cabinet, retaining eight commissioners in the first major cabinet reshuffle since assuming office on January 15, 2020.

“At the end of the weekly SEC meeting, the governor said the dissolution became necessary to rejig and re-energise the system for maximum productivity,” the statement read in part.

MEANWHILE, as Muslims celebrate the Eid el-fitri, Uzodimma has urged them to use the period to pray for an end to insecurity, stability in his administration and peace in Imo.

In a statement signed by his CPS yesterday, the governor said their prayers would help ameliorate the problems threatening the corporate existence of the country.

He also felicitated with them for completing their Ramadan fast, tasking them on reflection of the teachings of Prophet Mohammed as they concern peaceful co-existence and love.

The message came as Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, approved 3,200 police officers to secure the state as Muslims celebrate Sallah.

The CP disclosed approval in a statement, yesterday, by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, a Superintendent of Police (SP).

“Further, the CP used the medium to assure Ndi Imo that the command, in collaboration with all security agencies in the state, has made adequate arrangement to ensure the safety of life and property within and after the celebration.

“Members of the public are, therefore, enjoined to go about their lawful businesses, as the command is still in the business of protecting life and property,” he added.

The statement urged Imo people to join hands with security agencies in fighting crime and criminality.



