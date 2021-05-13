Imo Government on Wednesday condoled with the family of Miss Divine Nwaneri, a first-year student of the Imo State University, who was killed by a stray bullet on April 24.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Declan Emelumba who received the family in his office in Owerri, described her death as a ‘huge loss’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 22-year old student of Soil Science in ABSU was hit by a stray bullet from an accidental discharge by a security personnel in front of the state Government House, Owerri.

Emelumba assured the family that the state government would take all appropriate measures to provide them the needed succour.

He added that cogent measures had been taken by the state government in synergy with security agencies to restore calm to the state and ensure security of lives and property.

The commissioner restated the state government’s commitment to the welfare and security of residents of the state.

ALSO READ: Stray bullets kill four; injure one as Customs men engage suspected smugglers in Iseyin “We feel your pain, very deeply and we assure you that government will alleviate your pains to the extent possible. Please be consoled.

“Our amiable governor, Hope Uzodimma is synergizing with security agencies, and calm is gradually being restored to the eastern heartland,” he said.

In his response, father of the deceased, Mr Harrison Nwaneri, a Lagos-based pastor, thanked the commissioner for what he described as the state government’s “swift intervention”.

He lauded the efforts of the governor’s Chief of Staff, Mr Nnamdi Anyaehie, whom he said was in the hospital to facilitate treatment before she gave up at the Federal Medical Center, Owerri.

He also expressed satisfaction with the efforts so far taken by the state government to alleviate the family’s pains.

“I am deeply grieved but all the same I am also satisfied with government’s efforts to alleviate our pains in this trying time,”.

Nwaneri said that Divine would be buried on Friday, May 14 in their village in Obollo, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

