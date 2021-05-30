Security operatives of the Imo State Police Command at the weekend uncovered an illegal petroleum depot in

Ogbosisi, Naze, Owerri North Local Government Area of the state.

Six persons were arrested during the raid. A tanker truck discharging petroleum products was also intercepted.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, said a team drafted from the Anti Riot Unit and Quick Intervention Team made the discovery.

“On 29th May 2021 at about 0957hours, acting on information received from a credible source, Operatives of the Command attached to Anti-riot unit and Quick Intervention Team, uncovered an illegal depot where petroleum products are stored for onward transportation to locations targeted for attacks,” Elkana said.

“The depot is located at Ogboshishi, Naze in Owerri North Local Government Area, Imo State. The Depot is made up of fourteen shops which are all piled up with petroleum products. The products are suspected to have been obtained through bunkering.

“One Tanker Truck with registration number GWA 568 AA was Intercepted discharging petroleum products into some drums and sacks using a Robin EY15 pumping machine. Both the truck and the pumping machine were recovered.

“Six suspects were so far arrested. Investigation is ongoing

Meanwhile, the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has ordered a manhunt of the hoodlums who at the weekend, torched the police station under renovation; high and magistrate courts, and health facility in Attah, Njaba Local Government Area of the state.

“On the 29th May, 2021 at about 0700hours, the Command received a distress call that some hoodlums mobilised in large number, stormed the premises High/Magistrate Court Attah and set it on fire,” Elkana said. They also damaged a building that was constructed by the community intended to be used as Police Station in Attah, Njaba Local Government Area.

“Upon the receipt of the complaint, Police Special Forces were deployed to the scene. The Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, FDC, has ordered a full investigation into the incident and directed that no stone should be left unturned until the perpetrators of such heinous crime are apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law,” he concluded.