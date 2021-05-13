The Hope Uzodinma-led administration of Imo State, on Wednesday, condoled with the family of Miss Divine Nwaneri, a first-year student of the Imo State University, who was killed by a stray bullet on April 24.

The 22-year-old student was hit by a stray bullet during accidental discharge by security operatives in front of the Imo State government house in Owerri.

Mr. Declan Emelumba, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, who received the family in his office in Owerri, described her death as a ‘huge loss’.

Emelumba assured the family that the state government would take all appropriate measures to provide them the needed comfort, adding that cogent measures had been taken by the state government in synergy with security agencies to restore calm to the state and ensure the security of lives and property.

The commissioner reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the welfare and security of residents of the state.

“We feel your pain, very deeply and we assure you that government will alleviate your pains to the extent possible. Please be consoled.

“Our amiable governor, Hope Uzodimma is synergizing with security agencies, and calm is gradually being restored to the eastern heartland,” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted the commissioner as saying..

Responding, the father of the deceased, Mr Harrison Nwaneri, a Lagos-based pastor, thanked the commissioner for what he described as the state government’s “swift intervention”

.He lauded the efforts of the governor’s Chief of Staff, Mr Nnamdi Anyaehie whom he said was in the hospital to facilitate treatment before she gave up at the Federal Medical Center, Owerri.

He also expressed satisfaction with the efforts so far taken by the state government to alleviate the family’s pains.

“I am deeply grieved but all the same I am also satisfied with the government’s efforts to alleviate our pains in this trying time.”

Meanwhile, Divine would be buried on Friday, May 14 in their village in Obollo, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state.

