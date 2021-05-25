Men of the Imo state police command have killed two hoodlums that allegedly masterminded the attack on the command headquarters and Correctional Centre in April this year, The Nation reports.

Disclosing this on Tuesday, 25 May, Bala Elkana, the spokesperson of the state police command, said the Command on May 24, carried out a well-coordinated operation at Ocha Community, Awara in Ohaji/Bema Local Government Area, Imo State. He said the hoodlums were engaged in a gun battle.

”During the gun duel that lasted for about two hours, two suspects believed to have masterminded the attack at the Police Headquarters and Correctional Centre, Owerri on 5th April, 2021, were fatally injured. The suspects are Unchenna Elendu ‘m’ of Umukusu Ocha area and Elu Osinachi ‘m’ of Umuobube Awara.

The two suspects were taken to hospital for medical examination. The doctor on duty confirmed Uchenna dead on arrival while Osinachi Elu who was in coma, was subsequently confirmed dead.

One Ak47 Rifle with breach number 11654 and a cache of live ammunition was recovered. Also recovered are a number of expanded ammunition, matchets, and criminal charms tied around the waist of the suspects.”

He said the operation will be sustained until all the perpetrators of the dastardly attack are brought to justice.

