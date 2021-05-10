The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), says President Muhammadu Buhari should be impeached if he cannot solve Nigeria’s insecurity problem.

Speaking on AIT’s ‘Kakaaki’ programme on Monday, the spokesman for the group, Baba-Ahmed said the nation cannot wait two more years for Buhari to address the issues of insecurity.

He said those who have constitutional responsibility must realise that the country is in a dire state, and do something other than just talking and making promises.

“One option we have is that the legislators will look at the record of the administration, understand the areas where the president has failed, understand areas where there is clearly no evidence that they’re going to do anything about it and refer to the constitution that says the whole purpose of government is to secure citizens and pursue their welfare,” Baba-Ahmed said.

“If he (Buhari) fails to do that, for me, those are impeachable offences. In the last six months, two years, what has the president done different to secure the country? Absolutely nothing has been done and yet you see increasing failure of the state to protect citizens.”

He said the second option is for citizens to get together and decide to do something.

“The third option is that those leaders who are failing will recognize the fact that they are the problem, and they will resign because they clearly have nothing to offer in terms of leadership,” he said.

“Or, as our democratic system provides, those with the responsibility to get them off, should impeach those who are failing. If the president can’t deliver, he should be impeached.

“We don’t have a national assembly that appears to have the levels of patriotism and concern beyond partisan politics to realise that when this roof falls, it also falls on their heads. Partisanship is so pronounced that the people we elected and sent to Abuja think they serve the president rather than the Nigerian people.”

Baba-Ahmed also called on the president to arrest the prominent persons allegedly sponsoring insecurity in the country.

He said: “I wish he would arrest just two, three of these enemies of the state and deal with them. We are tired of hearing the president and his spokespeople saying there are enemies of the state. Enemies of the state is defined clearly under law.

“If there are people who are causing this insecurity, the government has evidence that they’re doing so, then in the name of God, let the president arrest these people, bring them up, show Nigerians what they’re doing, and then show evidence that the government is actually dealing with insecurity.”