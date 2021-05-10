India High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shri Abhay Thakur (left); Dr. Asutosh Mehta, Abidemi Rufai and Akash Prakash during the familiarization visit of the High Commissioner to Vedic Lifecare Hospital, yesterday in Lekki Lagos. Photo: Eniola Daniel

Vedic will continue to offer medical services for COVID-positive patients, says Prakash

The Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shri Abhay Thakur, has reiterated his country’s commitment to Nigeria and the rest of the world amid the ravaging COVID-19.

He said India would always open its doors to Africa and the rest of the world.

Thakur stated this, yesterday when he paid a familiarisation visit to Vedic Lifecare Hospital, Lekki, Lagos.

He said: “India always believes that the world is one. We are the leading supplier of vaccines to the world, including a large part of Africa, Latin America and many other countries. So, I don’t see why the very important sacred duty of us will not be fulfilled. We will continue to keep our commitment and maintain our relationship with all our leading partners across the world, including Nigeria.

“India’s death rate is among the lowest in the world, lower than most of the developed countries. We have put together a system that has worked very well, including the current lockdown, developed vaccines, which one of which has a very high efficacy rate. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the entire world have praised India. We have supported the rest of the world and we are still rendering support.”

On what the Indian government is doing to support its citizens in Nigeria, “there are issues that have a direct impact on the people, not only the Indian community but Nigeria as a country, we need to work together, not only for one segment but for everyone. First of all, we pushed hard for the approval of India made vaccine AstraZeneca and Covaxin and I am very happy that after a period of about six weeks, AstraZeneca was the first that got NAFDAC approval. The first consignment was about 4 million dozes and we subsequently donated 100,000 dozes to the Nigerian government. Earlier, we donated nearly 7 tons of various medical equipment, we have worked together with Nigeria in terms of the evacuation of citizens from both sides, we have worked together around exit visas, so, within available framework and resources, the fact that India-Nigeria relations are steady, it’s really a thing we are proud of.

Speaking on Covid-19 challenges in the country and the hospital achievement, Group Business Head, Vedic lifecare, Akash Prakash, during the visit to the hospital by the Indian High Commissioner yesterday, said: “Consequent to the pandemic impacting the world, Vedic at the outset realised the challenges that may ensue in Nigeria and as when the virus hits the Nigerian shores. Accordingly and in consultation with HEFAMAA and the NCDC in Lagos, Vedic chose to offer COVID-19 isolation and critical care facilities. We met up with all the regulatory and training needs to convert the main hospital into a dedicated Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) and moved our other medical facilities to another site.

“We have had challenges in procuring critical Covid related drugs and competitive prices as well as ensuring vaccination of our staff as frontline workers. Today, we have vaccinated over 60% of our front-line workers and management team. Our IDH centre has recorded a very low mortality rate since we started the operation. We will continue to offer medical services for COVID-positive patients in the near future.

Also, Head, Human Resources, Vedic Lifecare, Abidemi Rufai, said the hospital will continue to do its best in service to humanity.

