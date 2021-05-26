India toll tops 300,000 dead; US warns citizens against trips to Tokyo

UN chief declares ‘war’ on COVID-19

The UN on Monday declared the world “at war” against COVID-19, as India’s death toll passed 300,000 and Japan opened its first mass vaccination centers.

But just two months ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the US on Monday advised its citizens against traveling there.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged governments to apply wartime logic to stark inequalities in the response to the pandemic.

Despite rapidly advancing vaccination rollouts in wealthy parts of the world, the crisis was far from over, he warned.

“Unless we act now, we face a situation in which rich countries vaccinate the majority of their people and open their economies, while the virus continues to cause deep suffering by circling and mutating in the poorest countries.”

Deadly outbreaks in India, Brazil and elsewhere have pushed the global death toll past 3.4 million people, even as vaccination programs in rich countries such as the US, Britain and Israel have allowed them to ease restrictions.

India has witnessed horrific scenes in recent weeks with severe shortages of oxygen at hospitals and crematoriums overwhelmed, although the number of new daily infections has fallen in big cities. But experts say the real numbers of deaths and infections in India – fueled by a new coronavirus variant and “superspreader” events such as religious festivals – are probably far higher than the official figures. “We are seeing the bodies along the river Ganges, which don’t seem to be recorded as COVID[-19] deaths but are very likely to be COVID[-19] deaths,” Ashoka University biology professor Gautam Menon told AFP.

India has administered close to 200 million vaccine shots, but experts say the program needs to be ramped up significantly to bring the virus under control.

Another Asian country criticized for its slow inoculation rate is Japan, where the first mass vaccination centers opened on Monday.

“It’s wonderful. I can rest easy now,” Hideo Ishikawa, 73, told reporters after he got the shot.

Japanese authorities are trying to speed up their vaccination drive with just two months until the postponed Tokyo Olympics begin. But the US State Department on Monday warned its citizens against traveling there.

The decision was based mainly on government health advice, but also “commercial flight availability, restrictions on US citizen entry,” and the difficulty of getting fast COVID-19 test results, the advisory said.

Just 2 percent of Japan’s 125 million population has been fully vaccinated, compared with around 40 percent in the US and 15 percent in France.

