By Festus Ahon, Asaba The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has created 2,239 new polling units in Delta State for the conduct of future elections.

Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in Delta State, Pastor Monday Udoh-Tom, who disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting on the exercise at the Commission’s headquarters in Asaba, said the State now has 5,863 voting points spread across the 25 Local Government Areas with the creation of the additional polling units.

Udoh-Tom said: "We have new settlements developing every day, and some of the polling units were put in places that they were not supposed to be. For instance, in shrines, religious houses, and even people's homes.

“So the idea was to make sure that all of them are pulled out and kept where they are accessible to voters. And the distance between voters and polling units was now reduced so that on Election Day people can move easily and vote.”

He said the exercise which was conducted between the 22nd and 29th of April, was followed by the verification of the conformity of the process by INEC teams at the local government areas in synergy with officials in the State and INEC headquarters in Abuja, adding that the stakeholders meeting was in line with Commission's tradition of keeping electoral shareholders abreast of changes or innovations in the electoral system.

Some representatives of political parties, civil society organizations, and security agencies who attended the meeting commended INEC for the initiative, expressing hope that the upscale of polling units would upgrade the process of future elections.

