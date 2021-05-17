Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is working within its timelines for the nationwide resumption of continuous voter registration (CVR) on June 28.

Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner, and Chairman of, Information and Voter Education Committee, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Okoye said that the commission was on course, especially with the development of an online portal to be deployed for the exercise.

“The online registration portal is almost ready and will be rolled out for the continuous voter registration slated to commence on June 28.

“The online portal has been demonstrated and adjustments made. It will have an online locator of registration areas and polling units.

"The commission is progressing and working within the framework of its timelines," Okoye said.

NAN reports that INEC had fixed June 28 for the resumption of its suspended CVR, with new technology.

The commissioner also outlined some critical activities within timelines, leading to the restarting of the exercise.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had earlier announced that the exercise would continue until the third quarter of 2022.

Yakubu also announced that the commission would replace its direct data capture (DDC) machine, introduced in 2011, for voter registration, with a new technology called INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED).

These, according to him, include expansion of voter access to polling units by May 11, building and testing the online registration portal by May 15 and arrival of the new IVED by May 31.

He listed other activities like recruitment and training of voter enrolment staff, June 14, and restart of CVR, June 28.

