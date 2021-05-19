By Luminous Jannamike ABUJA – Civil society organizations, on Wednesday, said that the alarm raised by the Independent National Electoral Commission over alleged threats to the 2023 elections reeks of a grand conspiracy by some state actors to undermine the process.

The convener, Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, Ariyo Dare-Atoye, who spoke in a chat with Vanguard on Wednesday, said since the government has been unwilling to deploy basic intelligence to unravel the root cause of the attacks and arrest the arsonists attacking INEC facilities, it would be difficult to absolve the state.

READ ALSOAttacks on INEC offices: We’re suspicious of APC ― PDP Dare-Atoye said, “There is a grand conspiracy to undermine the 2023 General election, either by some devious elements plotting to extend the stay of the current regime beyond 2023 or by some terrible agents of secessionists trying to make a statement or by those who want to occupy the Southeast and undermine the zone thinking the Biafra war is still on.

“Since the State is unwilling to deploy basic intelligence to unravel the root cause of these attacks and apprehend the perpetrators, it would be difficult to absolve the state.

“What the current reality suggests to INEC is that it must now prioritise technology in terms of putting its structures and assets under security surveillance, HiTech CCTV Cameras and negotiate its own security outfits for the protection of electoral assets.

“The volatile nature of the emerging situation in the country also indicates that we will not have the luxury of the usual multi-level collation of results, but we must now embark on electronic transmission of votes.

“I urge INEC to consult widely, including members of the civil society, to share knowledge and ideas.’

Govt has run out of ideas to manage forthcoming elections – Centre for Liberty

On his part, Adebayo Raphael, Co-Convener Centre for Liberty, said the rise in the attacks on INEC offices could be an indication that the government has run out of ideas to manage forthcoming elections.

He said, “The rise in attacks is truly disturbing. To me, it seems there are two possibilities here: One is, some people are deliberately targeting INEC in order to weaken its capacity for coordinating and supervising the next cycle of elections.

“The goal may probably be to ensure that the election does not hold on the set date which INEC has already announced, thereby forcing the umpire to reschedule the elections, and no doubt benefitting the selfish interest of some people who may be trying to maintain the power status quo, or dismantle it completely.

“Two is, this may be a way for some interests to completely weaken the ability of the Nigerian state to function, and perhaps for it to exist at all. But the downside to this is that it may create an opportunity for elements with undemocratic intent, to swoop in and capture the state’s democratic institutions under the false pretense of salvaging the state. Whilst this may be an intent some people already nurture, these incidents of incendiarism are certainly going to solidify the opportunity to make it a reality.

“In any case, it is obvious the current regime has run out of effective ideas to manage the state, and it is only honorable that the state allows more capable hands to continue, else some other people might swoop in uninvited, and that will be bad for the Nigerian state, its democracy, or its ability to remain in existence.”

Like this: Like Loading...