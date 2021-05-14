The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has described the fire incident at its Udenu Local Government Area (LGA) office, Enugu State, as another setback to its ongoing activities and preparations for upcoming electoral activities.

The commission stated this in a statement by Mr Festus Okoye, its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, in Abuja on Friday.

Okoye expressed worry that the spate of fire incidents involving the facilities of the commission in some states had unfortunately persisted.

“This time around, it is Enugu state, where the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the State, Mr Emeka Ononamadu, has reported that the INEC office in Udenu LGA was set ablaze.”

He said that the latest tragic incident occurred at about 8.40 pm on Thursday, but no casualties were reported.

He, however, said that the office building was extensively damaged while electoral materials and office equipment were destroyed in spite of the best efforts of the Enugu State Fire Service to contain the inferno.

ALSO READ: Incessant attacks: INEC seeks measures to secure assets He said that the commission appreciated the intervention of the fire service.

Okoye said that the attention of the Police had been drawn to the yet another very worrisome development for investigation.

“This is the third incident involving INEC’s Local Government offices in three states in less than two weeks.

“First, there was the destruction of the office in Essien Udim LGA of Akwa Ibom State on May 2.

“This was followed by the fire at the Ohafia LGA office in Abia on May 9.

“This is yet another setback to the Commission’s ongoing activities and preparations for upcoming electoral activities.”

Okoye recalled that following the attack in Abia, the Commission resolved to convene an emergency meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) next week to discuss the disturbing trend.

He said that the latest destruction of the Commission’s physical infrastructure and electoral facilities in Enugu state called for an immediate review of the measures necessary to secure INEC’s assets across the states.

“Consequently, the Commission is convening an emergency meeting with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Wednesday, May 19, in Abuja ahead of the meeting of ICCES.”

The national commissioner, however, expressed the commission’s determination to continue to discharge its responsibilities, including the conclusion of the expansion of voters’ access to polling units.

Others, according to him, include resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), capacity-building activities, the review of the draft Strategic Plan 2022-2026, engagement with stakeholders as well as all scheduled and pending elections.

