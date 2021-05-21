By Omeiza Ajayi & Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA The Federal Fire Service FFS said it has in the first quarter of 2021 saved property worth N3.685 trillion and an estimated property loss of N9.42 billion.

Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, FFS, Dr Ibrahim Alhaji Liman disclosed this yesterday in Abuja when the Senate Committee on Interior paid an oversight visit to the Service.

According to him, “In 2020, the Service attended to 3,555 fire calls and 353 rescue emergencies 1,100 lives were saved while 147 were lost. Estimated property saved N1.351 trillion and an estimated property loss of N32.12 billion.

Also read: Bandits open fire on themselves, 12 feared dead, many injured “The first quarter of 2021, 986 fire calls, 34 rescue emergencies, 175 lives saved and 11 lives lost with an estimated property saved of N3.685 trillion and estimated property lost of N9.42 billion. The reason behind the spike in 2021 figures is because of a significant number of industrial fires.”

He noted that the constant training of firefighters has proven effective, promising that they will continue to deliver adequate service in times of dire need.

“The quest for professionalism has made the Service tailor its training needs to meet specific requirements. Choice training, refresher courses and train-the-trainer courses are being pursued both locally and internationally. Fifty personnel have been trained in Medical Emergency Preparedness, while 50 Instructors and 30 Investigators have been trained locally.

“Twenty One Officers are currently training in Belarus in different fields and 10 are ready to travel to Dubai for training on the hydraulic platform while 15 are going for International Disaster Management course in the UK.

“About 20 junior cadre firemen who were permitted to pursue self-development graduated successfully and have just been converted to the senior cadre. Today we have one training school in each geopolitical zone with the National Fire Academy in Abuja being the apex training institution and an annexe in Lagos.

“Besides the 106 states of the art appliances procured (between 2016 and 2020) distributed across the country, the Service recently got approval from the Federal Executive Council to procure 94 additional fire fighting appliances with the support of the National Assembly.

“We have received and commissioned one Hydraulic Platform which is in Lagos State and seven appliances plus 20 ambulances which are billed to be commissioned next week by the Honourable Minister of Interior.

“Conclusively, the current Fire Service Act (1963) is now moribund as a lot has changed over the years. Most of the laws and fines have turned obsolete. It is our prayer that this Committee will facilitate and fast track the review and amendment of the Act as this will reposition the Service to enhance timely and professional service delivery.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

