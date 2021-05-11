By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt The All Progressives Congress, APC, has urged the governor of the South-South states to urgently convene a meeting of stakeholders of the region to address growing threats to the security of the region.

APC noted that attacks in Rivers and Akwa Ibom states have shown that unless something urgent was done to involve stakeholders, the entire region may be sufficiently placed under threat.

The Spokesman of APC in Rivers State, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, in a statement in Port Harcourt said the call has become necessary in order to avert the destabilisation of the oil-bearing region.

Nwuke regretted that external forces were attacking the region, noting that it would be apt if leaders of the region meet sought solutions within.

ALSO READ: PDP mocks Buhari over alleged robbers’ invasion of Presidential Villa He said: “A stitch in time they say saves nine. It is our hope that the Governors of the South-South would call a broad-based meeting of stakeholders in the region to address threats to South-South security.

“It is urgent; it is needful, and we think that the time to gather the South-South people to find solutions to attacks from outside is now.”

“This is the third time that an attack would be carried out on Rivers soil by persons whose identities are unknown. As we speak, at least 21 security operatives have been killed since the attacks began.”

He sympathized with the families of the killed security personnel in the state, urging the people of Rivers to be vigilant and appeal to those who want to turn Rivers State into a battleground to desist.

He said: “While we pray for the repose of their souls, we also pray that the Good Lord would grant the families they left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

ALSO READ: APC, PDP bicker over killings of policemen in Akwa Ibom “We are, however, worried that those who may be behind these plots are beginning to create fear among our people. These people, whoever they are, are gradually expanding the frontiers of terror.”

He advised the public to support the police with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the criminal group attacking security formations, noting that what is happening goes beyond party lines and beyond politics.

“The security agents have this time rallied to fight back. Two persons believed to be part of the hit squad that attacked formations in Rivers State are reported to have lost their lives, going by the official account released by the police.

“While we hope that the Rivers State Government and the security agencies will live up to their obligations in terms of protecting the people as well as institutions of State, we appeal to all law-abiding citizens to support the authorities through information sharing,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

