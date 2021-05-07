Rt. Rev. Babatunde Adeyemi, the Bishop, Diocese of Anglican Communion, Cathedral Church of St. Thomas, has urged Federal Government to tackle insecurity through community leaders in state and local levels.

Adeyemi gave the advice in his message titled “The Bishop’s Charge”, delivered at the Second Session of the Diocese at Christ Church at Ilogbo-Eremi, Badagry, Lagos State, on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the Sixth Synod of the Diocese was titled “Living in Holiness”.

He appealed to the government to engage community leaders in proffering solutions to insecurity challenges in the country.

“The community leaders – Obas and Baales – should be engaged by the local, state, and federal governments to discuss and proffer solutions which are implementable.

“At this time, all hands must be on the desk to solve this problem once and for all because it is affecting the immediate and future of this country.

“There is insecurity all over the nation and it is affecting farmers, schools, and other institutions.

The cleric called on Nigerian leaders to rise up and save the country at all levels.

“The collapse of this country will affect the West African Sub-region negatively while it will become a shame of the black race that we cannot govern ourselves.

“As much as we will continue to pray, all those who are saddled with securing this nation must do their jobs.

“Nigeria must defeat the terrorists, insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and the enemies of progress and peace in the country and environs.

“All those who have compromised the security of the nation must be fished out and punished to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.

Mr Samson Olatunde, Chairman, Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA), urged members of the church to give the bishop the necessary support to enable the work of God to flourish.

According to the LCDA boss, this is the time the country needs to seek divine intervention for the safety of Nigerians in bandits captivity.

The chairman, however, said that “the Federal Government is on top of the situation.”

Olatunde said that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and council chairmen were trying their best to ensure that the situation did not get to Lagos State.

NAN) reports that event was graced by members of Anglican Church and other dignitaries from across the state.

