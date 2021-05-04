By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo Former Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education, Dr. Nuru Yakubu, has urged communities hosting schools to collaborate with authorities to tackle insecurity around schools’ environment.

He also charged the Federal Government to initiate a roundtable discussion with all stakeholders to resolve the menace of insecurity, especially around tertiary institutions in the country.

Dr. Yakubu, disclosed this in Ede, when he led Presidential Visitation Panel on Federal Polytechnic, Ede, to the palace of Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, on a courtesy call.

ALSO READ: Malami welcomes ECOWAS Court judgment dismissing SERAP’s case against FG “The security challenges facing the country is affecting every sector, but host communities of higher institutions must be more vigilant, take ownership and collaborate with the authority in providing security for the schools.

The issue is not only affecting tertiary institutions, it has affected every sector of the country. The government needs to sit with all the major stakeholders to really address this issue.

“In tertiary institutions, the administration should sit with all the stakeholders -the students, academic staff, the community in particular to discuss it. The community where the institution is located must take ownership, they must identify with it and feel it, he said.”

ALSO READ: BSG partners Cross River to tackle underage drinking amongst adolescents Explaining his mission to the school, Yakubu said the panel was instituted to carry out a total audit of the school in line with the federal government’s practice to so do every five years.

He solicited the monarch’s support by obliging the committee his wealth of experience, having been a lecturer in a state polytechnic for years before he ascended the throne of his forefathers.

Meanwhile, Oba Lawal lauded the panel for the visit and disclosed that he would assist the committee in any way to make the assignment an easy task.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...