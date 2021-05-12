By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has announced the donation of the sum of sixty million naira for the bereaved families of Police officers who were killed during recent attacks by gunmen while on duty.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong who disclosed this to newsmen said, the governor announced the donation when he visited the Police Command Headquarters, Ikot Akpan-Abia, Uyo on Monday.

Ememobong said the governor commiserated with the command over the loss of its personnel and assets and urged the officers to rise to the occasion and contain the senseless attacks.

"Immediately after the State Executive Council meeting on Monday, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel paid a visit to the state Police command headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo. The visit was to condole with the command over the killing of its officers and men.

“The governor announced a donation of the sum of sixty million naira (N60m) for the families of the police officers who lost their breadwinners this period in the attacks”, Ememobong said

While receiving the governor, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Andrew Amiengheme disclosed that the command has lost twenty-one (21) personnel, eleven (11) vehicles, and seven (7) firearms among others since the attacks started in the state.

Amiengheme appreciated the governor for the visit and for the donation to the bereaved families of the command’s slain officers and men.

It could be recalled that the attacks on security platforms and killing of the personnel in Akwa Ibom State started on February 22, 2021, when gunmen attacked a checkpoint manned by a police detachment of the Quick Response Squad at Ikpe Annang junction in Essien Udim local government area and killed a police inspector inside a Hilux van.

