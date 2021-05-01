Gives 30 days grace to property owners for compliance By Olasunkanmi Akoni Following rising tension over security in the country, Lagos State Government has henceforth prohibited illegal occupation of abandoned buildings and buildings under construction in the state.

The state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who announced this in a statement on Friday, stated that it was part of measures to prevent the state from being plunged into chaos and theater of mindless killings.

Salako warned that owners/ developers who fail to comply with the above conditions within 30 days, would have their buildings sealed off and further actions will be taken where necessary.

The commissioner stated that his ministry will invoke the powers vested by Section 73 of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019 as amended, in order to ensure that all parts of the state remain safe, secure, sanitized, and sustainable.

Salako stressed that the move became necessary in view of the security challenges in the Nation and the need to prevent the outbreak and possible spread of the ugly trend in the state.

According to him, “Lagos State Government has observed with dismay the security challenges in the Nation at large and clearly understands the danger posed by the likely spread of this ugly situation in our dear state.”

Salako noted that some hoodlums and social miscreants mostly, foreigners from neighbouring countries had continued to convert abandoned buildings and building construction sites to their haven and launching pad to perpetrate crimes which pose serious danger to the sanity and sanctity of the state.

He, therefore, urged residents and the public to be vigilant, embrace peace and tranquility in the general interest.

“The public should abide with certain conditions, such as the obligation of Owners/Developers of any uncompleted or existing building by ensuring that the property is in proper environmental, safe and sanitation conditions; no construction worker must remain within the premises of buildings undergoing construction beyond 6.00 pm daily.”

Salako, therefore, warned property owners and developers to heed the stated conditions in their own interest as any defaulting owners would have such building sealed off and further actions are taken where necessary.

“However, the government is committed to ensuring livability, the safety of lives and properties as well as security of residents and citizens in the state.

