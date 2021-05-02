Pic From left: Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; Secretary tothe Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; Vice President YemiOsinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari during a virtual meeting of the FederalExecutive Council the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (21/4/2021)01825/18/4/2021/Callistus Ewelike/NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the spate of insecurity in parts of the country, should not call for playing to the gallery or playing of politics and that “no one be in doubt as to the urgency and capacity of the President Buhari-led government”.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker, and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement is APC’s response to the communique issued by governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on recent security incidents recorded in some parts of the country.

Akpanudoedehe said the situation required that all well-meaning Nigerians, including the leadership of the opposition political parties to sit down and find lasting solutions.

He said the APC and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government definitely shared the concerns of all Nigerians, including PDP governors.

“However, let no one be in doubt as to the urgency and capacity of the President Buhari-led government to end the recent security incidents,” he said.

He assured that President Buhari was working to achieve lasting solutions to all issues raised.

He, therefore, urged stakeholders to avoid politicising or being simplistic about the security situation.

Akpanudoedehe said at a time like this, our duty to the nation as good citizens should outweigh political party colourations.

He added that as those who received constant security briefings, PDP governors should know that divisive rhetorics could only embolden the criminals who were carrying out these cowardly acts.

“This is not the time to play to the gallery, but sit down to find real and lasting solutions, the latter is what the President Buhari administration is doing,” Akpanudoedehe said.

He added that while high-level investigations were ongoing to fish out sponsors and perpetrators of the security incidents, the president had already given marching orders to security services to address the situation.

He prayed that the investigations should not reveal conspiracies to weaken the government in furtherance of desperate 2023 aspirations.

Akpanudoedehe expressed confidence that PDP governors and indeed all stakeholders would cooperate and support ongoing efforts to quickly and permanently end the security incidents.

