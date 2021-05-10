The Niger State Government has urged the general public to ignore and discontinue circulating false news concerning an Apache helicopter allegedly belonging to General Abdulsalam Abubakar that was allegedly brought down with supernatural powers.

The said helicopter was alleged to have been supplying materials to bandits, and as a result, irritated the locals who in turn supernaturally directed swarms of bees to cause it to crash in Arina village of Shiroro LGA.

Describing the news as ridiculous to a laughable proportion and figment of an unimaginative character, the Commissioner of the state- Mohammed Sani Idris insists that upon deep investigation, the reports were discovered to be false and no such incidents occurred within the said vicinity.

According to the state government, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has directed that such persons responsible for frustrating efforts towards Peace and stability within the state be reported, traced, arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

