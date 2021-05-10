…condemns escalating insecurity in Nigeria, attack on police, security personnel By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA The leadership of the Neo Black Movement of Africa (NBM) Worldwide as part of its avowed quest for a peaceful and united Africa, strongly condemn the incessant killings and abductions of innocent Nigerians and the escalating insecurity in Nigeria.

The group said it is worrisome that no part of the country is spared with the instability and insecurity that has ravaged the country.

Mr Oluwatosin Dixon, the Public Relations Officer of the group in Africa who spoke on behalf of the organization also called on President Buhari to invoke necessary constitutional powers to ensure the security of lives and property.

“Insecurity is now evident in all parts of the country; the Northeast; where the military remains bogged down trying to suppress Boko Haram insurgency, same in the Northwest part of the country, hitherto considered stable, but today, instability has crept in with daily reported cases of killing and mass abduction of school pupils.

Also read: Rivers govt to donate N220 million for families of 11 murdered policemen “Lately, the North Central geopolitical zone has joined in the throes of mindless banditry, killing and abduction, among other unsavoury developments.

“In the South-South, daily reported cases of abduction, attacks by Fulani bandits/herdsmen, and now the killing of government security forces is another of the gory tales that have become the lot of hapless Nigerians.

“More alarming in recent times is the surge of attacks on security personnel in the Southeast; killing of uniformed officers, attack and burning of police formations, prison breaks, all of which presents a dismal picture of a seriously haemorrhaging, broken and unstable polity.

“Attacks on police stations, particularly in Imo, Rivers, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra and Akwa Ibom states, where no less than twenty-nine (29) police officers lost their lives between January 8 to May 7, 2021, with an unspecified number of others wounded, according to reports, daily assail our ears and eyes.

“This is totally unacceptable in a society that wishes to maintain law and order; for who maintains law and order if police officers are routinely maimed or murdered in the course of their duty? Who will take charge when those saddled with the task of protecting the people are killed indiscriminately? Something has to be done immediately.

“We seriously condemn the barbaric act of the killing of seven police officers on the night of May 7, 2021, by unknown gunmen in Rivers state, during which one of them was beheaded.

“We call on the President and the acting Inspector General of Police to quickly look into and adopt strategies to protect the police as they go about their lawful duties.

Continuing, “The authorization to bear arms and other means of self-defence by Governor Samuel Ortom on Benue State residents, coupled with more recent killings in Rivers, Abia, Imo and Niger states, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other states of the country has necessitated the leadership of the NBM of Africa Worldwide to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to take urgent steps in providing adequate security for the citizenry and to save the country from imminent collapse.

“The leadership of the NBM of Africa Worldwide wishes President Buhari well as he navigates the minefield which the intractable security situation now presents.

“Nigeria remains the largest Black nation in the world and the most populous country in Africa. One out of every four Africans and one out of every five persons of African origin is a Nigerian.

“The Neo-Black Movement doesn’t want to see it disintegrate.

“We, therefore, crave an effective and quick intervention from the President, just as we pledge to support the government in its bid to ensure the security and stability of Nigeria.”

Vangaurd News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...