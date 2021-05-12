NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it has developed new technology – Integrated Electronic Arrest Reporting System (I-EARS), for the collation of security data.

The NSCDC’s Commandant General (C-G), Mr Ahmed Audi, disclosed this in a statement by the corps’ spokesman, Mr Olusola Odumosu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Audi said that the I-EARS was to make a compilation of information on all forms of crime, for planning and orchestration of strategic action for security operations by the corps.

Meanwhile, the C-G has also ordered the 15 Zonal Commanders of NSCDC across the country to beef up security in states under their jurisdiction.

He also directed them to deploy improved tactics to maintain security before, during and after the Eid-el-fitr celebration.

According to Audi, the directive became necessary following threats of attack by miscreants and bandits in different parts of the country, which must be forestalled to guarantee a hitch-free celebration.

He said: “There is a need to deploy a different scientific approach to combat insecurity at this time, hence the resolve for tactical deployment of conventional and specialised personnel, with appropriate operational equipment to strategic locations.’’

He listed some of those locations as Eid praying grounds, recreational centers, motor parks, shopping malls, markets and other critical national assets, adding that surveillance personnel would be deployed for covert duties.

The CG, who noted that the present security situation in the country was worrisome, expressed optimism that the challenges threatening the fabric of the nation’s collective existence would soon be over.

“The peace and stability of a country leads to its economic growth and development, therefore, it is the responsibility of every citizen to see Nigeria as a collective project that must not be allowed to fail.’’

He appealed to Nigerians, irrespective of religion, tribe, race or colour, to use the period to pray for peace in the country.

He also reminded citizens, especially those privileged to have, to remember those that could not afford to feed, and also pray for the personnel combating various security threats to the country.

