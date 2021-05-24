…give list of victims from 2015-2021 …demand adequate compensations for victims, deceased families By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja Traditional rulers and political leaders of Ibarapa community of Oyo State have petitioned the presidency and the Special Security Committee of the House of Representatives over perennial incidences of kidnappings and killings that have pervaded their community, calling for immediate intervention of government.

The leaders said many of their people have either been killed or released by kidnappers after paying ransoms.

The member, representing Ibarapa Central/ Ibarapa North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ajibola Muraina presented the petition on behalf of traditional rulers, opinion leaders, religious leaders, youths, women, students, professionals, traders, farmers, political leaders and the entire Ibarapa community of Oyo State.

He said that urgent attention to the dire security situation in his constituency was needed to save his people.

Giving a chronology of the incidents and the victims since March 2015 to May 202, the lawmaker appealed to the authorities to investigate and ensure that the perpetrators be arrested and brought book.

He said many motions presented to the House on the issue were yet to yield any positive results.

Muraina also requested that the victims of the sad incidences be adequately compensated by the federal government.

The prayers were contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Olubunmi Sodipo and made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Sunday.

He said: “The Ibarapa Central/ Ibarapa North Federal Constituency consisting of the towns, Igboora, Idere, Igangan, Tapa and Aiyete are of mainly agrarian people whose livelihood and economy are being severely affected by the incessant and wanton destruction of farmlands by itinerant herdsmen as much as dastardly attacks by armed bandits and criminal elements notorious for killings, kidnappings, rape and extortion of huge sums of money from their victims, which situation I have moved motions on severally as the records of the House will bear me out.

“As a result of these kidnappings and killings, the community now lives in fear and most of the people can no longer go to their farms. The result is palpable hunger and economic downturns.

“It is also important that investigations into these heinous crimes be stepped up by the Inspector General of Police (as I have emphasized in all my motions placed before the House on insecurity in Ibarapa) so that these criminal elements could be made to face the wrath of the law and the people can once again breathe fresh air of peace and security.

“The frequency and severity of the kidnapping problem in Ibarapa Central/ Ibarapa North Federal Constituency requires that the situation be given serious consideration to unravel the contributive factors towards finding a lasting solution and for the same to be reported and recommended to the Presidency for prompt and comprehensive implementation.

“Our humble prayers are that these bandits and criminal elements be investigated and brought to justice; payment of adequate compensation to the families of the slain/ deceased; payment of adequate compensation to the victims of the kidnappings”.

Muraina also gave a list of some of victims and ransom paid from March, 2015 to May, 2021.

“Of particular concern is the challenge of kidnappings as in the incidents listed below, recorded between March 2015 and May 2021.

“On 20th March, 2015 at Oja, Igboora, Ganiyu SALIU was kidnapped. He was released on 25th March, 2015 after the payment of N4.2m.

“On 9th February, 2019 CEO Adolad filling station was kidnapped at Igangan and N15m was paid before he was released.

“On 21st April, 2019, Kosenat ADEGOKE (f), wife of the CEO Alaafiatayo petrol filling station, Igboora was kidnapped. She was released on 24th April,2019 after the payment of N5m ransom.

“On 23rd June, 2019, Folake OLUFUNMILAYO (A.K.A Hosanna) was abducted in her shop located along Igboora-Abeokuta Expressway. She was released on 25th June, 2019 behind Baba-Aso Kara Market, Igbole, Igboora after the payment of N1.5m.

“On 8th July, 2019, Adeboje OJETOLA, a teacher was kidnapped along Oke-Ago village, Igbole, Igboora on his way home from farm. He was released on 11th July, 2019 at Opeji Village, Abeokuta North LGA, Ogun State after the payment of N1m.

“On 28th July, 2019, Sofiat BELLO (f), a petrol attendant at Subawah filling station along Igboora-Idere Road was abducted in front of the filling station. She was released on 3rd August, 2019 at Abeeb Village junction, Abeokuta North LGA ,Ogun State after the payment of N1m ransom.

“On 2nd August 2019 at Araromi Village, Igboora, Fasilat MOSOBALAJE (f) was kidnapped. She was released after the payment of seven hundred thousand naira (N700,000)

“On 15th September, 2019, Musiliu Alao ATILOLA (A.K.A Oreoluwa) was abducted along Araromi village, Igboora on his way back from farm. He was released on 17th September, 2019 behind Baba-Aso Kara market, Igbole, Igboora after the payment of N3m ransom.

“On 19th September, 2019, at Akeroro area, along Igboora-Eruwa Road, Com O. OPADIJO the OYSCATECH ASUP Chairman, alongside four others were kidnapped. They were released on 21st September, 2019 after the payment of N5m.

“On 30th October, 2019, Tajudeen AYANWALE (A.K.A Araba), a VGN leader was killed by suspected kidnappers during an operation to rescue one Bakare ADAMS abducted at Eruwa in Ibarapa East LGA.

“On 21st December, 2019 at Akeroro area, along Igboora-Eruwa road, Ibrahim GAWATA, an IT student at Albarika Microfinance Bank of No.1 Ladipo Street, Lagos State was abducted. He was released on 24th December, 2019 behind OYSCATECH, Igboora after the payment of an undisclosed amount of ransom by his family.

“On 7th March, 2020, Wasiu ADETAYO was kidnapped at Tapa and was released on 10th March, 2020 after the payment of N1m ransom.

“On 21st March 2020, Alh Lukumon JIMOH was kidnapped, N2m was paid by his family as ransom.

“On 13th April, 2020 at Igbole, Igboora, the duo of Victoria Funbi OJO and Esther Temitope OJO, the wife and daughter of Baba-Aso Igbole respectively were abducted . The victims were released by their abductors after the payment of N2.5m.

“On 10th May, 2020 about 7:00pm along Tapa-Igangan Road, Saheed ODUGBEMI was kidnapped and released on 14th May, 2020 after the payment of N7.2m.

“On 22nd August, 2020 at Araromi Village, Igboora in Ibarapa Central LGA, Musiliu Alao ATILOLA (A.K.A Oreoluwa) was kidnapped again and paid N3m as ransom.

“On 30th November 2020 about 9:00pm, Sefiu ODUGBEMI was kidnapped at Tapa. He was released after the payment of N5m.

“On 11th December,2020, Dr. Fatai ABORODE was murdered in his farm at Igangan.

“On 2nd January,2021, Alhaja Sherifat ADISA, the CEO Subawah Oil was kidnapped at her filling station and later killed same day by the suspected kidnappers alongside two girls.

“On 2nd January ,2021 about 11:00pm Kayode AKINDELE (Dr), the CEO Funmilayo Health Care, Tapa was kidnapped. He regained freedom after the payment of N2m.

“On 4th January, 2021 about 8:30pm, Monsuru ADEROJU was kidnapped. He was freed after the payment of N3.2m.

“On 19th April, 2021 about 7:40 pm at Abola Village via Aiyete in Ibarapa North L.G.A, one Jamiu Banbe was kidnapped. He was released on 21st April, 2021 after the payment of N600K.

“On 3rd May, 2021 about 3:00 am at Idiyan Village in Ibarapa North LGA, three (3) members of Cattle Sellers and Butchers Association were kidnapped. They were released after the payment of N4M as ransom.

“On 3rd May, 2021 about 5:10 pm at Oye Alagbado Village, one Fasasi Ode Bilawu, a farmer aged 60 years was attacked on his farm and killed by suspected herders.

“Similarly, same day about 5:40 pm at Temidire Village in Ibarapa North L.G.A, one Rafiu Mohammed, a farmer was shot dead by suspected herders.

“In the circumstances, it is recommended that the victims and / their families mentioned above be compensated adequately”, the statement stated.

