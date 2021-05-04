The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the creation of the National Border Protection Force to secure Nigeria’s borders.

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus gave the advice at a world conference organised by the party in Abuja on Monday.

The force according to Secondus will include an integrated border protection system that will draw personnel and equipment from existing armed service and Nigeria Immigration Service.

He said that Nigeria must protect its borders from the activities of terrorists and bandits.

“This border force should be equipped with reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, prevention, and enforcement facilities. It should therefore have air, sea, and land capability,” he said.

Secondus decried the increase of cases of murder, kidnapping, and other acts of terrorism across the country, especially in Kaduna, Niger, Benue, Katsina, and Zamafara.

He condemned the attack on a correctional facility in Owerri, Imo, which led to the release of 1,844 inmates.

Secondus called for the deployment of technology in the fight against terror, banditry and other crimes.

The PDP national chairman advised the Federal Government to recruit more personnel to strength the security agencies, and provide them with kinetic instruments of war and law enforcement.

“In addition, efforts should be made toward partnership with foreign governments and miscellaneous entities for the war efforts.

“The situation in our country is not normal and exceptional steps should be taken to restore it to normalcy.

“The PDP, as a body, is willing to give a helping hand in this direction,” he said.

Secondus urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify engagement with citizens on the current insecurity situation.

He reiterated the party’s call for the establishment of state police and called on all citizens to support the quest.

He advocated a summit of governors, National and State Assemblies and relevant agencies of government to agree on the creation, structure, and management of state police.

According to him, any challenges to the creation and operations of state police should be addressed through legislative framework to make abuse extremely difficult.

Secondus suggested that states with security challenges be invited to the National Security Council meetings for deliberation and problem-solving interactions.

He added that all culprits, who had levied war on Nigeria, should be brought to book.

“It is unfathomable that several mass kidnappings have been successfully staged with the culprits not being held to account.

“If Sheik Gumi can detect and engage the bandits, then our security agencies should track, arrest and prosecute them.”

Secondus also called for the devolution of more powers to states and local governments.

“Items like Railway, Aviation, Power, Police, among others should devolve to trigger productivity and creative leadership that will enable the constituent parts to develop.

“Such new responsibilities should also come with consequential increment in the resources available to the states.”

He called on the National Assembly to consider the report of its joint committee on the amendment of the Electoral Act, which was laid before the two chambers since February 2021.

