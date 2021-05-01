…Says FG incapable of securing Nigerians By Dirisu Yakubu ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has chided the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government over its handling of the security challenges bedeviling the country in the past few years.

This is even as the party noted that under the watch of President Buhari, Nigerians are dying in their numbers in the hands of criminal elements almost on a daily basis.

READ ALSODon’t lose hope in Nigeria, Obaseki urges Nigerian youths In a communique issued at the end of its national caucus meeting which ended in the early hours of yesterday, at the Akwa Ibom Governor’s lodge, Asokoro, Abuja; the party regretted the government’s strategy thus far aimed at tackling the menace.

The PDP stalwarts noted that Nigeria is fast descending into anarchy, “with security of lives and property practically non-existent.”

Reading the communique at the end of the meeting, national chairman of the party,

Prince Uche Secondus said “this state of anarchy is so widespread that every state in the country is affected. Effective policing and security is no longer guaranteed even for ordinary citizens and for day to day affairs in Nigeria.

“Terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, rape, arson, mindless murder of citizens and even security agents is ravaging the land. Criminals have taken complete control of most aspects of our lives, unchecked.

“Government seems powerless to act. Nigeria has become one giant killing field. The state is helpless and unable to solve the problem. The presence of government is no longer felt. Everyone is on his own. It is as if Nigeria has no government again.”

The meeting also noted “the unrestricted expansion of Boko Haram into newer and inner territories close to the seat of government in Abuja and expressed alarm at the capitulation of the security agencies and President Muhamadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, government. In the view of the meeting, President Buhari has failed the people at a time of grave national crises.”

The caucus meeting was attended by Governors Aminu Tambuwal, Ifeanyi Okowa and Darius Ishaku of Sokoto, Delta and Taraba states respectively.

Others included two former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wabara and Bukola Saraki; Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, House Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, PDP national woman leader, Mariya Waziri; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and Chief Tom Ikimi amongst others.

