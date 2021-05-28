By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki The Ebonyi State Government, Friday described the statement issued by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan as “most disgraceful and disappointing”.

The Party had in its press statement issued in Anuja accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Ebonyi State of masterminding the killings of her members in the State.

Reacting to the development, the State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji stated that “We hold that PDP’s style of gambling with allegations and trumping up criminal accusations is a clear manifestation of their servitude to falsehood.”

In a statement titled”Diversionary publications, politicization and brazen insensitivity of PDP to the Security challenges of our nation” and issued by the Commissioner for Information, the State Government further stressed that “We, therefore, take exception to the accusations associating our wonderful Ebonyi youths with the thoughts or plots to kill or attack anybody as claimed by officials of PDP.”

The statement read in part: “The office of the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation Ebonyi State has received with alas the multiple, incoherent, deceitful and diversionary publications coming from different levels of the structure of People’s Democratic Party, PDP and desparately targeted on the person and administration of His Excellency Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE (Akubaraoha) and noted the clear insensitivity of PDP officials to the matters of insecurity that affect the mood of the nation as characterized by their obvious indulgence in brute politicization of security in Ebonyi State.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: From politician to singer — Rotimi Amaechi releases gospel song “It is to be noted that since the defection of our Divine Mandate Administration to All Progressives Party, APC, officials of PDP in the State and Zonal levels have been in the habit of dishing out concoctions of mendacious publications against the State government without justification. This latest idly concocted publication dated 27th May 2021 credited to the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, is, to say the least, most disgracefully disappointing.

“We are appalled by the unguided, imaginary, hydra-headed, and unsubstantiated criminal accusations that pump up on daily basis from their offices as if they have nothing else to do. We therefore challenge the PDP officials peddling this falsehood to show even the minutest sense of responsibility by substantiating their claims before the relevant authorities instead of exposing their untoward idiosyncrasies and leadership ineptitude which has caused mass exodus of their members to All Progressives Congress across the country

“Let it be known by PDP that the people of Ebonyi State have long moved to the next level with a party of their choice except a few who have been rejected by their people and they are now running from pillar to post to get attention of the gullible people. This hàbit of creating a melodrama ànd turning back to pretend like a wolf in sheep’s clothing is absolutely childish and outlandish.

“We hold that PDP’s style of gambling with allegations and trumping up criminal accusations is a clear manifestation of their servitude to falsehood. For instance, the publication signed by ‘Ebonyi PDP National Assembly caucus’ dated 18th May 2021 accused the State Government of arming Ebonyi youths with AK 47 to kill perceived enemies, but turned back to withdraw the allegations in their publication made through their National Publicity Secretary.

“The same PDP officials who were the last to see one Amos Ogbonna before they alleged his kidnap were the first to see him after he was allegedly released. The same PDP officials are making another claim of another case of abduction of one Anyigor Methuselah.

ALSO READ: Obaseki’s S-Court victory: Wait till 2024, Idahosa tells APC “Very soon they will ànnounce his release. This same group announced a case of murder of one Shedrack Nwode without mentioning who killed him. They alleged that Ebonyi youths attacked some PDP members without mentioning the suspects.

“That senseless blackmail! We demand therefore that Senator Sam Egwu, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, Elder Fred Udeogu, Ali Odefa, Hon. Linus Okorie should be quizzed by relevant Security Agencies to explain this confusion, more so when they have very unpalatably suspicious records of similar scenario when they were at the helm of affairs.

“The State Government with its gallant Ebubeagu Security outfit is committed towards the security of lives and properties of the inhabitants of the state and can never be involved in untoward activities as alleged by the political adversaries and we, therefore, take exception to the accusations associating our wonderful Ebonyi youths with the thoughts or plots to kill or attack anybody as claimed by officials of PDP.

“We call upon PDP officials at the State, Zonal and National levels to remember that a day of reckoning is imminent and immanent Our people are wiser. Ebonyi people know the motives and destinations of these detractors for resorting to this needless blackmail.

“We urge these detractors to remember the mood of the time and desist from politicizing our security challenges. They should reflect on a dictum that a wicked wretch is bringing ostracism to his own organism and please change their ways as Ebonyi State does not need a repeat of Abuja group of 2001.”

Vanguard News Nigeria