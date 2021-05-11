Owing to the incessant attacks on police and other security formations in the South-East, the Nigerian Police Force (Delta State Command) has issued a red alert, urging its personnel to refrain from escorting their principals to states in the region.

According to a wireless message sighted by The Street Journal, the police accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its security outfit of being behind the frequent attacks on security operatives.

The message which originated from the Delta Police Command and addressed to the Chief Security Officer of the Delta State Government House, Chief Superintendents of Police and other line officers, partly read:

“Sequel to the incessant attacks and snatching of arms and ammunition by the proscribed IPOB and ESN elements in the eastern states of Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo and Rivers States, the COMPOL DOPS directs you warn personnel of yours that escort of their principals to the six (6) eastern states is suspended forthwith until the security situation improves.

“Ensure strict compliance, please.”

The security situation in the South-East has deteriorated over the last few months with several policemen and operatives of the Nigerian Military being killed and their weapons carted away.

Both IPOB and ESN have continued to claim innocent despite the federal government pointing accusing fingers at them.

In April, gunmen had stormed the Imo Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, freeing over 1800 inmates and setting the facility ablaze.

Similarly, several police stations across the South-East, including Nsukka, Nnewi, Obosi, Orlu, Onitsha, Aba and many others have come under attacks, a development that has led to the death of many police officers and vandalization of security facilities.

