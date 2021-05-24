By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja A Bill seeking to scrap the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme is currently in the House of Representatives.

The bill is chiefly seeking the alteration of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) to repeal the NYSC Act.

The sponsor, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, in the explanatory memorandum of the proposal listed insecurity and the killing of members of the corps as a reason for the scrapping.

Recall there had been impressions in most quarters of the country that the scheme has outlived its usefulness and purpose.

”This bill seeks to repeal Section 315(5)(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended) on the following grounds. Incessant killing of innocent corps members in some parts of the country due to banditry, religious extremism and ethnic violence; incessant kidnapping of innocent corps members across the country.

”Public and private agencies, departments are no longer recruiting able and qualified Nigerian youths, thus relying heavily on the availability of corps members who are not being well remunerated and get discarded with impunity at the end of their service year without any hope of being gainfully employed.

“Due to insecurity across the country, the National Youth Service Corps management now gives considerations to posting corps members to their geopolitical zone, thus defeating one of the objectives of setting up the service corps, i.e. developing common ties among the Nigerian youths and promote national unity and integration”, the explanatory note stated.

