By Tordue Salem, Abuja The House of Representatives has pledged to appropriate more funds for the Army University, Biu, Borno State.

The Chairman of the Committee on Army, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas, in an exclusive chat with VANGUARD on Tuesday, said his committee will push for the adequate funding of the institution to produce highly skilled security manpower, to tackle the menace of insecurity in the nation.

“Going by the importance of that university in wiping out security challenges in the country in a short and long run, we are working hard, to ensure adequate funding for it; though it was established before the Act, came to legally establish it, it is still at its foundational stage and needs enough funding to be full-fledged.

He said, besides intelligence and core security courses, the university is also equipped to offer courses outside its main scope of security.

Also read: Don’t give up on Nigeria, Okorocha begs citizens A bill for the establishment of the University was passed and signed into law last year, by President Muhammadu Buhari

The Bill entitled: “An Act to establish the Nigerian Army University, Biu as a conventional university with selected programmes, limited and focused faculties to promote scholarship, research and other means of advancement of knowledge and its practical application to military hardware and software, and provide an opportunity of acquiring a higher and liberal education in Nigeria”, seeks to tackle insecurity in the country, professionally.

1.

The University is a training institution for providing courses of instruction leading to degrees, diplomas, certificates and other university distinctions in military policy, logistics and strategy, basic and applied sciences and arts, engineering, environmental and social sciences, education, agriculture, medical sciences, and any other field of study approved by the Senate of the University;

providing the special training courses whether leading to university distinctions or not for such persons as may be prescribed, conducting research in any field as may be prescribed or directed, arranging conferences, seminars, workshops and like activities; and performing any other function as may be conferred on it by Statute.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...