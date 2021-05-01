By Ebunoluwa Sessou Primate of the African Church, Julius Abbe has challenged President Mohammadu Buhari to resign honourably and give way to someone who has solutions to the myriads of problems facing Nigeria as a nation.

He made the charge during the activities to commemorate the church’s 120th Founders Day Anniversary yesterday at the African Church Model College, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos.

The Clergyman who lamented that Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gun powder under the present administration stated that the country’s present state could have been managed if there was political will on the part of the President to hearken to the yelling of Nigerians by allowing total restructuring of the country.

According to him, “This is the result of our being careless in fixing a problem when it is still manageable. Now, the spark of fire has snowballed into an outbreak that requires much effort to extinguish.

“The situation has become so worrisome to the point that people can no longer sleep with both eyes closed for fear of being attacked.

“The situation had assumed a disturbing dimension in the last one month. The spate of violence, kidnapping, armed robbery, assignations, raping, arson, lawlessness and corruption in the country is alarming.

“Between December 2020 and now, less than 700 students have been abducted and over 600 schools closed in the North. Between February and now, no fewer than 2 police officers have lost their lives to deliberate attacks at least eight police formations have been burnt in the South-East and South-South regions of the country.

“Abduction of school children has now become terrible and is beyond our imaginations. Boko Haram has gained more territories than before. Kidnapping, insurgency, armed robbery, maiming and terrorism have taken a turn for the worse. If we are saying things were bad six years ago, they are worse now”, he lamented.

In his contribution, Deputy Lay President of the Church, Prince, Debo Oduguwa, who is also the Chairman of the Planning Committee, of the 120 years anniversary celebration, "The church came into existence precisely on October 13, 1901, and has gone through many hurdles to get to where it is today and it is no longer news that the church broke out of the Anglican Church (CMS).

“From inception to date the church had produced 12 primates and 25 lay presidents, we have branches all over the country with seven provinces comprising 47 dioceses in every geopolitical zones of the country.

The Cleric said the anniversary would afford them the opportunity to break forth and achieve all its set goals, which include aggressive evangelism for the purpose of winning more souls for Christ.

He said others were building lives and shaping destiny, offering affordable and quality education as well as other social developmental services to humanity.

