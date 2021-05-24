By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja Some retired military generals and security experts, weekend, advised the Federal Government to strive to expand Nigeria’s partnership with China to tackle the insecurity across the country.

The experts spoke at a web conference themed ‘Nigeria-China Collaboration in Tackling Security Challenges’ organised by the Secure Nigeria First Initiative.

In his keynote address, the Founder and Managing Director, Lathad Consulting Ltd, Brigadier General Alade Adedigba (rtd), said security partnership between Nigeria and China was more likely to create a strong and sustainable defense against insurgents in the Northeast region.

He urged the government to be less concerned with seeking financial support for infrastructure, but rather focus more on attracting military hardware and training from China to support Nigeria’s counterinsurgency operations.

READ ALSO: Breaking: IPOB, Cameroonian separatists to exchange weapons, personnel — Report “There has been a concerted effort on the part of the Federal Government to seek assistance from friendly nations like China in the area of railway and other infrastructure.

“But in the area of security technology, without adequate training and military equipment, there is going to be a problem. These are areas Nigerians can seek assistance from the Chinese government,” he said.

According to him, the Federal Government should be able to develop a strong bilateral relationship with the right foreign partners to attract benefits that will provide opportunities to take Nigeria’s counterinsurgency operations to the next level.

Speaking on the role of logistics in tackling insecurity, Brigadier General P. Yusuf (rtd), noted that China can give direct support for equipment, training, and improved platforms for the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Other speakers at the event include security consultant, Opeyemi Oluwadare; defence entrepreneur, Prince Gbenro Olateru-Olagbegi; and management/corporate governance expert, Professor Joshua Okpanachi.

They noted that the biggest challenge for Nigeria in curbing banditry, kidnapping, and insurgency was providing adequate investment in education and youth development, especially sports and entertainment.

On his part, the President, Secure Nigeria First Initiative, Mr. Samuel Fanika, said that a safe Nigeria meant protected investments and an economic boom for all.

So, the SNFI president called on the international community to, in spite of Nigeria’s security challenges, continually see the country as a destination for investments and businesses.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...