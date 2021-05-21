…Why Ops Lafiya Dole was changed to ‘Ops Hadin Kai’ —DHQ By Kingsley Omonobi The Military High Command yesterday vowed that plots by criminal elements to perpetrate nefarious activities to discredit the government and security agencies would not deter it from sustaining the tempo of operations against banditry, kidnapping and terrorism, among other security challenges.

This came on a day Defence headquarters explained that the renaming of the ongoing counter-insurgency operation in the North East from ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ to ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ was to reflect the renewed spirit of collaboration in the North East operational environment.

Consequently, DHQ reiterated that the combined efforts of the armed forces and other security agencies was a demonstration of the commitment, synergy and determination to lay down lives of personnel to protect the country.

It also noted that to ensure the Military High Command came out with improved ways of tackling the myriad of security challenges across the country, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, and service chiefs had visited the six geo-political zones and consulted government officials, traditional and religious leaders and interest groups for the purpose of sensitization on the current security challenges facing the country.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, who disclosed this, while giving an update on military operations across the country, said: “We will continue to sustain the offensive posture and will not relent until peace is restored to every troubled zone in Nigeria. The general public is also assured of our commitment to protect our economic assets anywhere.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and service chiefs have conducted several operational visits to the various theatres of operation.

“They have been interacting with commanders, troops and other stakeholders in various theatres. Also, a Security Summit was held in March 2021 at the National Defence College with relevant stakeholders in attendance.

“The Summit was aimed at promoting understanding and collaboration of stakeholders and key players on the kinetic approach that is expected to facilitate public support for kinetic action in Counter Terrorism and Counter-Insurgency, CTCOIN, operations in Nigeria.

“As you are aware, some topical security issues were enumerated and discussed extensively during the interaction with the CDS and service chiefs.‘‘

“Sequel to that, we are now resuming our usual updates on the unrelenting and committed efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in tackling security challenges facing our dear nation.

“These operational efforts of the Nigerian military are intended to achieve sustainable peace and to ensure normalcy returns to all troubled zones of our dear country.

“Within the period in focus (May 1 to May 20), troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria remained resolute in their operations and engaged in series of kinetic and non-kinetic operations in all theatres of major and subsidiary operations.

“We also worked cooperatively and in great synergy with other security and intelligence agencies to gain several successful and credible outcomes in our operations.‘‘

“For land operations, our gallant troops have been actively engaged in constant clearance patrols, ambush, raid, picketing, cordon and search operations as well as artillery bombardments.

“In the maritime environment, troops conducted various operations involving anti-piracy, anti-illegal oil bunkering, anti-crude oil theft, anti-pipeline vandalism and anti-smuggling operations.

READ ALSO: Human Trafficking: NAPTIP seeks army partnership to boost capacity “Moreover, the Air Component conducted comprehensive air operations, which included air patrols, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions, offensive air strikes, air interdiction’s, search and rescue operations as well as close air support for ground troops.

“As a result of these operations, our troops neutralized scores of terrorists and bandits including senior BHT/ISWAP and ESN commanders as well as major bandit leaders.

“Similarly, many of their fighters were incapacitated and their camps destroyed through artillery and air bombardments.

“Additionally, troops rescued several kidnapped victims and arrested bandits/kidnappers informants and collaborators in different parts of the country.

“Our operations also inhibited activities of economic saboteurs as well as exposed and forestalled other criminal activities.

“Troops also recovered large caches of arms and ammunition as well as equipment, vehicles and livestock within the period.

“In the maritime domain, troops disrupted smuggling activities, immobilized illegal refining sites, arrested some perpetrators, seized illegally imported rice and other contraband goods as well as recovered petroleum products.

“Although some of our personnel paid the supreme price in the course of these operations, our dogged troops consistently demonstrated gallantry and resilience.

“As you know, security is everybody’s concern, thus, we encourage every well-meaning Nigerian to support the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies, by providing credible and timely information that will facilitate proactive engagements to address the threats.

“The plans and efforts of the criminal elements to perpetrate nefarious activities so as to discredit the government and efforts of security forces will in no way deter us from sustaining the tempo of operations.

“The high command of the Nigerian military wishes to thank the general public for their support and further solicit their cooperation in the fight against criminality in the Country.

“The Military High Command also commends all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies involved in various operations across the country for their resilience, doggedness and commitment.”

