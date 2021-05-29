When in December 2020, instagram skit maker, Abdulgafar Abiola otherwise known as Cute Abiola, engaged social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale, more popularly known as Adeherself, many had thought that it was only a matter of time before they both tie the knot and settle down as man and wife.

Unfortunately, the reverse seems to be the case now as the couple have both gone their separate ways with Cute Abiola hurriedly tying the knot with another lady named Kudirat Mosunmola, in an intimate engagement ceremony in Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

The ceremony which took place on Friday, May 28 was devoid of his numerous celebrity as it was all done in a hush hush manner, with many speculating different reasons as to why he didn’t hold the ceremony with Adeherself who had before now been flaunting their relationship all over social media.

Ironically, Adeherself has removed every loved up picture of herself and Cute Abiola on her Instagram account and has chosen to maintain that she was never engaged to the Cute Abiola.

Abiola who is a Naval officer originally was sometime last year, arrested for celebrating his birthday with his uniform. He was later released.

21 year old Adeherself was also arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offence Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on one-count charge of possession of fraudulent documents, last year.

Adeherself was arrested following intelligence received by the Commission on the activities of some young men allegedly involved in internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos State alongside her accomplice, Lamina Hamzat Ajibola, were arrested at the Agungi area of Lekki, Lagos State.

Adewale pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded in prison for a few weeks. She was eventually released on 24th July 2020 after meeting her bail terms which was about 500,000 naira.