By Harris Emanuel – Uyo The Police in Akwa Ibom State say they have lost no fewer than 21 personnel, 9 vehicles, and 11 firearms in the series of attacks allegedly orchestrated by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in conjunction with Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, disclosed this when governor Udom Emmanuel led members of his executive to the police headquartres to commiserate with them on the deaths of the police personnel.

The CP who expressed delight at the visit described it as a morale booster to the command and assured that the police is determined to bring the perpetrators to book.

Governor Emmanuel in his remarks expressed grief over the loss of officers of the Police force in the wake of attacks on security formations in the state.

He said, “I condole with the command over the loss of men and assets to the recent security skirmishes witnessed in the state. I pray God’s consolation for the families of the policemen who lost their breadwinners.

"In addition to the financial support I have given the deceased families, we will do all within our power to support our men in uniform to end the new wave of criminality in the state."

Governor Emmanuel said that he decided to visit the command to express his heartfelt sympathy following the ugly incidences, stressing that the lives of every police officer is important to him.

The Governor advised the police officers not to be discouraged by the prevailing circumstance, assuring that the state administration is solidly behind them in their determination to bring the new wave of attack under control.

While appreciating the efforts of the state command in handling security, the Governor urged the police not to rest in its oars to nip insecurity in the bud.

He announced a donation of N60 Million to the families of the deceased policemen, calling on Non Governmental Organisations , NGOs, Public Spirited Individuals, and other Foundations to fund security as well as take up the sponsorship of the deceased children in academics and other endeavours

Vanguard News Nigeria

