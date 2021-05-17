Leicester City’s Wifred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho celebrating FA Cup victory over Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday…

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has attacked Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi for celebrating with the Nigerian flag after Leicester City defeated Chelsea to win the FA Cup on Saturday night. Iheanacho led the celebrations with the Nigerian flag while his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi also joined in wrapping the flag around themselves.

Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans score the lone goal to give Leicester City the trophy for the first time in their history with victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

The Belgian settled a closely contested encounter with a spectacular right-foot drive that flew beyond Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga into the top corner from 25 yards in the 63rd minute.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and the players led the trophy celebrations with 21,000 supporters in attendance.

Iheanacho and Ndidi’s celebration with the Nigerian flag elicited cheering reactions from Nigerians across social media platforms.

However, Nnamdi Kanu criticised Iheanacho and Ndidi who hailed from southeast Nigeria for celebrating with the Nigerian flag.

The IPOB leader described their actions as shameful and told them to emulate Spanish defender Gerard Pique who always support calls for Catalonia’s secession from Spain.

“Gerard Pique is a World Cup winner with over 103 caps for Spain. He never turned his back against Catalonia freedom,” Kanu tweeted. “Severally, he has shown open support for Catalan freedom.

“But our Iheanacho & Ndidi with #Zoo flag? Shame!

“Difference btw White man & his Black counterparts.”

Kanu’s criticism was greeted with mixed reactions from Nigerians on Twitter.

Do what you must do and leave this footballers out of it. If you did follow them you did see that they sing, communicate and promote the igbo culture. Southern and some part of northern Nigeria supported them yesterday. They were only showing appreciation. Leave them out!

— Ekechukwu (@CountryDan93) May 16, 2021

A pure black man do a racisms to his black counter part shame on you 🙅🙅🙅🙅

— Kabiru Ladan Jambil (@KabiruJambil) May 16, 2021

Perhaps they don’t like Biafran concept, nt everyone does & I think u shud respect that too.

“Difference btw white man & his Black counterparts”.

I know I will lose followers 4this Comme, I don’t care. In the quest 4 Biafra, d truth shud be spoken, else nothing diffrt 4rm 🇳🇬.

— The Other FirstLady®™🗨️ (@DAfirstQUEEN) May 16, 2021

Can they shine in peace please? Biafra no join them play match. they can choose to celebrate how they want to after all na their personal victory. May God give them even greater career success.

— Ruth Madaki (@RuthMadaki1) May 16, 2021

Baba rest joor..

Both senior man Kelz and Ndidi are members of the super eagles of Nigeria’s squad.

The state of Biafra isn’t sovereign, recognised or known.

As for Catalunya, they have their own flag as a state, Pique raising that flag doesn’t mean he supports secession. pic.twitter.com/GJ97QeHfKL

— Adetola Abraham (@goonergerian) May 16, 2021

I have to unfollow Kelechi, my leader called his name once on Radio Biafra that’s why I followed him in the firstplace, but now I have no choice but to unfollow him, even though I knew he did what he did out of ignorant, but still I have to unfollow him.

— K-MAN (@KMoney34589585) May 16, 2021

Not all athlete join sports with politics,afterall many Africans are representing foreign teams,and flying their flags,that doesn’t mean their heart is there .Remember Dele Alli,Saka,etc play for England,and would surely fly the English flag than the Green and white . #Sports

— Emeka Alaribe (@AlaribeEmeka) May 16, 2021

That flag shouldn’t be your issue….people see then As Igbo more than Nigerians…..an Igbo man’s win is a Biafra win even the fulani knows that’s why they didn’t celebrate it on their Official government social media…. Please don’t spoil the good moments

— Batman (@AdmirahLyndsay) May 16, 2021

It was a very shameful display. It was a disappointing moment watching them display that terrorist flag.

— Nedumije🧫💊 (@DrChinedumije) May 16, 2021

My leader you’ll live long for this! To think I felt terribly disgusted with the duo seeing them handling that despicable flag… These idiots in spotlights parading Nigerian anthem could be the voice overseas drawing home sooner rather than later the BIAFRAN times

— Immortality (@DannyChampp) May 16, 2021

