The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that it has no intention to acquire arms over its struggle to realise an independent state of Biafra.

It dismissed as laughable and frivolous allegations by the Department of State Services (DSS) that it was moving explosive devices from Lagos to Imo State.

In a statement made available to The Guardian in Enugu, signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB noted that it considers the allegation as another propaganda to blackmail the organisation.

The statement read: “The attention of the IPOB ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the frivolous and concocted press statement by the Nigerian Department of State Services (DSS) that IPOB is moving explosive devices from Lagos to Imo State. This is another propaganda by the agency to blackmail IPOB.

“There is no iota of truth in the said report. It’s fake and laughable. IPOB has no intention to acquire explosives. We are not terrorists and do not need explosives.

“Right from inception, IPOB has remained a peaceful movement. We know the antics of DSS and other Nigeria security agencies. They only want to demonise IPOB and other Biafran agitators to stain our global reputation.

“It’s only laughable that DSS cannot find where bandits, Boko Haram, and other Fulani terror groups are in Nigeria but it easily concocts intelligence about IPOB and freedom fighters.”

The group added: “This false alarm, which is a smokescreen anyway, is akin to their concocted intelligence about two weeks ago when they claimed IPOB had plans to invade banks to steal money for arms importation. But our intelligence unit uncovered their plot and we raised the alarm. Many didn’t believe us but later, criminals and cultists arranged by DSS robbed banks in Anambra and pointed accusing fingers at IPOB.

“What intelligence agency is DSS that cannot give accurate intelligence reports on the activities of terrorists but rather has a penchant in dishing out false intelligence on peaceful agitators! What hypocrisy!”





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...