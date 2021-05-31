The sit-at-home protest ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, recorded a huge success as there was total compliance of the directive by all residents in the south east states.

The sit-at-home order is in remembrance of the millions of fallen heros and heroines who died in the three year Biafra civil war.

All business activities were shut down, all markets were under lock and key, public and private Secondary and Primary Schools were shut down, government offices and banks were also not opened for business as they were under lock and key.

Petrol stations were also not opened for business. All the roads leading into and exiting all south east states such as Onitsha, the commercial city, Nnewi the industrial city of Anambra State were ghosts towns as residents stayed away in obedience to IPOB’s directive.

The ever-busy Onitsha Enugu expressway of the Onitsha end of the Niger Bridge leading to Awka, the Onitsha Owerri road expressway, leading to Owerri, the Nnewi Okigwe expressway, the Onitsha Asaba expressway from the Asaba end of the Niger Bridge were all deserted as no single vehicular movement was seen.

There was however presence of stern-looking Army and Navy at both ends of Niger Bridge Head and Oga junction by Atani road respectively, ensuring that there is no breakdown of law and orders by criminal elements. Although the movement of people were restricted as soldiers ensured that people who unavoidably needed to move round, like journalists, doctors, nurses, and people on essential duties were asked to properly identify themselves.