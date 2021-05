By Dapo Akinrefon LAGOS—THE apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to ignore the rumour that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, are plotting to attack Lagos, describing it is a plot to distract the state government from providing good governance for all residents of the State.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Governor Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, said: “The dangerous rumour or statement is aimed to cause division, crises and conflict amongst us.”

Obiozor, in his address titled: ‘Violence in any part of Lagos State is violence on all of us’, said Ndigbo cannot indulge in any act that will harm the harmonious peace and cordial relationship between Igbo and Yoruba, especially Lagos, which he described as second home of several Ndigbo.

READ ALSO:PDP backs Diasporan APC’s demand for Buhari to name sponsors of terrorism The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, during a Security Townhall Meeting at the Lagos State secretariat, attended by Governor Sanwo-Olu, and other principal officials in Lagos State, said there were plans by some groups, which include IPOB to attack ‘soft spots’ in the state.

But reacting to the remarks, Prof. Obiazor said: “The constant and periodic dangerous insinuations, rumour, gossips and callous statements that Ndigbo in Lagos or any part of Yoruba land contemplate or instigate violence in Lagos or any part of Yoruba land; we wish to state clearly that anywhere this dangerous rumour or statement is emanating from is aimed to cause division, crises and conflict amongst us.

“We think that this rumour is intended to distract the Lagos State Government from its efforts to provide good governance for all and cause disaffection between Ndigbo who live in Lagos and their host community which is the second home of several Ndigbo.

“The quick denial of this rumour by members of IPOB and Yoruba groups in Lagos and across the South West was a source of relief.

“I am aware that the Government and good people of Lagos State under your able leadership, and through their hospitable gestures, have continually kept the trust and friendship between Ndigbo and our host communities in Lagos State alive.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo through this medium reiterates total support to the state government and the security agencies in their patriotic efforts to keep everyone safe in Lagos and throughout the country. The Igbo nation is renowned for being agents of development, not destruction. Ndigbo are builders and their contributions to the development of Lagos State are evident and exemplary.”

Responding, Governor Sanwo-Olu assured Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership of continuous good governance, security of lives and properties of all residents in Lagos State.

The Governor said he had no doubt that the Ndigbo are great people, noting that his administration would continue to foster harmonious relationships with all the different tribes and ethnic nationalities in the State.

