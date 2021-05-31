The sit-at-home protest ordered by the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu on Monday recorded a huge success as all business activities were shut down in the South East region of Nigeria.

Markets were under lock and key public and private Secondary and Primary Schools were shut down, government offices and banks were also not opened for business as they were under lock and key.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have condemned the sit-at-home order given by Kanu, saying that it is an avenue to cause unrest and division in the country.

While some loyalists to the leader of the group, took to their social media page to reiterate their loyalty and trust in the leader of the group, saying that they will rather choose him who’s being painted as the ‘devil’ than choose angels.

One @MadamCondensed wrote “Nnamdi Kanu maybe the devil but I’d rather choose him than the angels that committed war crimes & genocide to my region, play me Monsters you made by Burna boy.”

Nnamdi Kanu maybe the devil but I’d rather choose him than the angels that committed war crimes & genocide to my region play me Monsters you made by Burna boy.

— Emerald (@MadamCondensed) May 31, 2021

Another loyalist wrote:

You call Nnamdi Kanu scammer @MaziNnamdiKanu but I’d rather choose him than your angels that has been scamming the whole Nation for ages and committed genocide to a region that just asked for justice, fairness and equity.

— Xpsilver🍥 (@Xpsilver1) May 31, 2021

This is Nsukka Biafra Land…

Total Compliance of the #SitAtHome order by His Excellency Mazi Nnamdi Kanu 😣 pic.twitter.com/pv7wSo30tf

— Esiaba Chibuihe (@EChibuihe) May 31, 2021

1. Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB “sit at home” order to the Igbos in Owerri Imo state, Abia, Ebonyi, & Anambra States, is being obeyed by the traders.

I can see photos & videos of hitherto busy streets of onitsha, Owerri & much of the South East, completely deserted.

— NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) May 31, 2021

Mazi Nnamdi kanu isn’t the enemy. The government is your enemy. Until the day you know this. You’ll continue hating on someone who wants you free and supporting the people who are destroying your future.

— IFA FUNSHO (@funshographix) May 31, 2021

It baffles me seeing sympathisers of IPOB/ESN militancy dissociating them from Gulak’s assassination by saying “IPOB would claim responsibility if it has a hand in it, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu doesn’t tell a lie…”

Which Kanu? The one who said Jubril is the current Nigerian president?

— Jaafar Jaafar (@JaafarSJaafar) May 31, 2021

One Duke of Ibadanland (@omoba_scholes) who did not support the protest wrote:

“Ojukwu fought for Biafra while moving from Enugu to Anambra to Onitsha but Nnamdi Kanu is controlling you from UK

Do you not have sense???

Why can’t he lead the frontline and stop hiding behind one yeye internet Radio

— Duke of Ibadanland (@omoba_scholes) May 30, 2021

Nnamdi Kanu: Leadership is not a title, but a life. Trust is not a gift, it is a reward. #SitAtHomepic.twitter.com/4gD7eT6KyS

— Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) May 31, 2021

Nnamdi Kanu is not even in Nigeria but if you think people in South East don’t listen to him, think again. #SitAtHome pic.twitter.com/nyhxFlmTVd

— Iᴋᴇɴɴᴀ™ (@_Ikennna) May 31, 2021

I’m just thinking, what if Nnamdi Kanu directs the Igbos to stuck up food items, have them stay home for like 2weeks across the eastern states, the government will hear that message loud and clear, more than any armed agitation. Their government revenues will take a major hit.

— FAMES🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@eronsjohnson) May 31, 2021

This is Nsukka Biafra Land…

Total Compliance of the #SitAtHome order by His Excellency Mazi Nnamdi Kanu 😣 pic.twitter.com/juKBntdT1x

— IBUODIMMA (@Ibuodimma1) May 31, 2021

The locals are chanting “No more zoo”. Some humanbeings still think we are all dumb. Nnamdi Kanu’s eggs have hatched in broad daylight. pic.twitter.com/uQXq3HvYnH

— Ediong (@Ediong) May 31, 2021

It’s interesting how BIAFRA has gotten the attention of the whole world, nobody can deny feeling her existence, especially on this day. Please Stay Safe#SitAtHome Yoruba Arewa Nnamdi Kanu Asaba

— Nnamdi CJ (@NnamdiCJ1) May 31, 2021

Sit-At-Home: Entrance of Onitsha Main Market chained, shops keyed by business men and women in compliance with the order given by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. pic.twitter.com/LoF1Kmg8od

— Idudu-Oviemuno (@IduduOvie) May 31, 2021

Majority of the people supporting Nnamdi Kanu at this moment are not currently in the South-East they are in a BRT AIR-CONDITIONED in Lagos or somewhere in Europe..

— ALABI OPEYEMI OLADIMEJI (@alabiopeyemiola) May 31, 2021

One man called Nnamdi KANU ordered all Igbos to sit at home and honour biafra fallen heroes of the civil war, and they did. Even in his absence his impact is felt, He Stood by his words for over a decade, and it came to past. MAZI YOU ARE A TRUE LEADER #SitAtHome Yorubas arewa pic.twitter.com/x7uJrOUm4x

— Aku N’Esi Obi Ike ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) (@Uzomaka_Kelechi) May 31, 2021