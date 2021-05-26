Africa Check reached out to both Sanwo-Olu’s media team and Cecilia Mabogunje, the director of a children’s hospital in Lagos who delivered the speech, for more details about the source of the claims. We will update this report with their response.The World Health Organization (WHO) defines a burden as the impact of a health problem on a population. This can include death or the loss of health and is a useful measure to compare countries, the organisation says.

Stunting occurs when poor nutrition impairs the growth and development of children. A child is considered stunted if their height is lower than would be statistically expected for their age.

Does the most recent publicly available data show Nigeria has the second highest burden of stunted children globally?

The speech attributed this claim to a “Unicef report”. Africa Check traced it to a country summary on nutrition by the UN agency, which works to help children.

For percentage of child population stunted, Nigeria comes 5th, not 2nd Helen Wylie, a Unicef spokesperson, referred us to the global database on child growth and malnutrition. This is maintained by the agency together with the WHO and the World Bank.

The joint malnutrition estimates were most recently updated in April 2021. They show Nigeria has the second highest burden of stunted children worldwide, with about 12 million children under five, behind India’s 36 million.

Children under five have the highest burden of disease due to malnutrition, or the inadequate, imbalanced or excessive consumption of energy.

When stunting is considered as a share of the population of children, Nigeria’s proportion is 35%, fifth after countries such as Burundi (57.6%), Eritrea (49.1%) and Niger (46.7%).

According to the WHO, prevalence measures the amount of disease in a population at a period in time. It is often expressed as a percentage or number of cases per population.

The joint estimates show that in 2020, the stunting prevalence for Nigerian children under five was 35.3%.

This figure is “slightly different” from the 32% in the database as “we now use a country-level model”, Helen Wylie of Unicef told Africa Check. The model does not yet account for Covid-19, she said.

Nigeria’s Demographic Health Survey for 2018 also has data on stunting. The survey examined the height and weight of 12,695 children under five and estimated a prevalence rate of 36.8% (39.4% in boys and 34.2% in girls).

There are also regional differences, with some northern states having as much as 60% stunting, while those in the south had figures as low as 14%.

Acute malnutrition, also referred to as wasting, is characterised by a rapid deterioration in nutritional status over a short period of time.

Wasting statistics are usually expressed for children under age five. Estimates show that in 2020, some 6.5% of Nigerian children in that age group suffered from wasting.

Unicef did not yet have a country model for wasting as it did for stunting and overweight, spokesperson Wylie told Africa Check.

She added that applying the 6.5% estimate to the population under five for the survey year yields about two million children.

Nigeria’s population figures are contested and there isn’t a recent breakdown of these by age groups.

Emmanuel Aguwa is professor of public health at the University of Nigeria in the southeastern state of Enugu. He said that the figure for acute malnutrition would have increased due to health crises, insecurity and insurgency in some parts of the country.

“The truth is that it is difficult to get accurate figures,” Aguwa said.

Michael Asuzu, a professor at the college of medicine at University of Ibadan, also agreed that the figure was likely higher “considering all that has been happening in the country in the past few months”.

“Two million is sort of a benchmark; the figure could be more,” said Asuzu, whose research areas include epidemiology, occupational health and health policy.

Dr Mary Stephen, a technical officer at the WHO Africa regional office, told Africa Check: “It is possible the figure has increased. Usually, in emergency situations, the rate of malnutrition increases because of food insecurity.”

We have asked Sanwo-Olu’s office to clarify what kind of treatment she meant and if the statistic was for Lagos or all of Nigeria.

The WHO and Unicef said they had no data for this claim, as specific interventions vary in countries. According to Unicef, foods that are high in energy, fortified and ready to eat are suitable for treating severely malnourished children.

Prof Tanimola Akande, a public health physician and epidemiologist at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital in western Nigeria’s Kwara state, said the claim could be correct for some parts of the country.

“The health-seeking behaviour of mothers and level of access to care are contributory. Health facilities caring for malnourished people are rare in rural areas,” he said.

But in the absence of clarity from the first lady’s office as to the evidence for the claim, we rate it unproven.

